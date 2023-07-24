"That was literally Satan" - Sneako comments on Kris Tyson coming out as a woman in a recent interview with Anthony Padilla

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" is known for frequently making contentious remarks, particularly concerning the Queer/LGBTQ community. During a recent stream, he seemingly made a similar comment about YouTuber Kris Tyson (previously known as Chris) and her gender transition, drawing a comparison to "Satan."

Upon hearing Kris Tyson sharing her gender transition journey on Anthony Padilla's YouTube video, where she openly embraced her identity as a woman and even demonstrated her feminine voice, Sneako said this:

"That was literally Satan."

Sneako Updates @Sneak0o pic.twitter.com/jOZf9tmFti Sneako Reacts To Chris From MrBeast New Voice

"He saw the demon" - Sneako calls out Kris Tyson following her recent interview

Sneako has once again made headlines with his controversial remarks, this time directed at Kris Tyson for her recent enactment of a feminine voice. Hearing her voice, he said:

"Is that the demon possessing Kris? This is the Get Out (the movie) inside. Do you see how he, Chris just possessed himself? That was literally Satan."

Anthony, who was interviewing Kris, stated that he noticed a "sparkle" in her eyes now that she has started to truly express herself. Hearing this, Sneako sneeringly said:

"He saw the demon. He saw the sparkle. That's when the flash in Get Out happened."

The clip of the streamer's reaction was shared by a verified fan channel, leading to various critical comments aimed at Kris. Before exploring these reactions, it is crucial to remember that self-expression is a personal decision, and it remains vital to foster a safe and inclusive environment for everyone.

With that said, here are some notable reactions to the clip:

Anthony @ReallyOnMyMind @Sneak0o What are the odds that someone who was apart of the biggest YouTube channel from the BEGINNING, undergoes a transition like this. The odds must be 1:10 Billion

C.P.F @CPF32839367 @ReallyOnMyMind @Sneak0o And he Has a kid and a wife man I don’t think the Chris from the beginning of the channel is there that’s something else

Jo Trip @MeanJo2 @Sneak0o @sneako Good reaction, I can see pitch black eyes. Don’t be fooled and get out. Top notch reaction @sneako

K Jackson @Righteous_Wolf @Sneak0o @sneako One of the ultimate forms of demonic possession

Jesseboy1992 @LeanLover999 @Sneak0o ok that was funny

Dananite @Dananiter @Sneak0o Nah bro, Sneako be having me on the floor sometimes.

When did Kris Tyson undergo her gender transformation?

Back in April, the then-Chris Tyson took to her Twitter account to share that she had been undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for two months.

Alongside her hormone replacement therapy, Kris Tyson also chose to express herself differently by donning longer hair. More recently, she further embraced her feminine side, notably in Anthony Padilla's YouTube video, where she confidently wore a fully-fledged dress.

Despite the internet's critical reactions, Kris has demonstrated resilience and stated that she is not bothered by the mean comments. She shows understanding and empathy, recognizing that many individuals who leave hurtful comments might be going through their own struggles and challenges in life.