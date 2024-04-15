"I will help you destroy Kick" - Johnny Somali requests Twitch to unban him days after being permanently suspended on Stake-backed platform

Controversial streamer Ramsey "Johnny Somali" recently made an unexpected appeal to Twitch, seeking to have his suspension lifted from the platform. Ramsey faced a ban on Twitch back in 2023 following his controversial actions during his stay in Japan. However, his troubles escalated further earlier this month (April 2024) when he received a permanent ban from Kick as well.

Yesterday, on April 14, the streamer took to his X.com account to plead with the Amazon-owned platform to lift his ban. He went on to express his willingness to aid the platform in dismantling Kick, which is perceived as a competitor for Twitch. he wrote:

"Unban me @Twitch. I am a changed man. I made a mistake 1 year ago at the age of 22 under the influence of alcohol. I have matured and grown since then. I will help you destroy Kick. The enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Streamer requests Twitch to unban him (Image via X)

Why did Johnny Somali get permanently banned on Kick?

Johnny Somali has garnered a reputation over the past year as a notoriously toxic streamer. Having lived in Japan for a considerable period, he became embroiled in incidents involving harassment, leading to his arrest in the country.

Despite his ban on Twitch, the streamer turned to Kick to broadcast his IRL content. However, his recent content has crossed boundaries, even though Kick is renowned for its lenient approach to banning streamers.

For those unfamiliar, Ramsey streamed himself placing pictures of Adin Ross, Harvey Weinstein, and Jeffrey Epstein at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel (considered to be a religious location for the Jewish community).

This shocking action was promptly noticed by the authorities, leading to his detention. Watch the controversial clip here:

After filming himself performing the act, the story rapidly gained traction online. Later, Ramsey disclosed that he had been permanently banned from the Stake-owned platform for "hate speech."

Despite being permanently banned from Twitch last year and now facing a ban on Kick, Johnny Somali's streaming shenanigans haven't stopped. He has now created a new account on Rumble, another platform known for hosting far-right conservative streamers.

During one of his recent Rumble streams, Johnny Somali was seen confronting a stranger on the streets of Tel Aviv. However, as the situation escalated, he was assaulted live on stream by another man.