"I will never work with you now" - Adin Ross lashes out at a potential sponsor that doesn't want to be associated with "two genders" tweet controversy

Internet personality Adin Ross held a Just Chatting livestream on Kick on February 28, during which he discussed a possible sponsorship deal. After learning that the company would only consider sponsoring him once the controversy surrounding his tweet about "two genders" subsided, Ross declared that he would not want to work with them under any circumstances.

He also expressed hesitation to reveal the company's name until he had heard back from his lawyer but mentioned that the company was "part of the problem."

"You're a p*ssy, and you're a part of the problem" - Adin Ross responds to the sponsor who expressed interest in working with him after his recent controversy fades

The clip began with Adin Ross providing details about a sponsorship deal he received from an unnamed company. Before reading the message aloud, he stated:

"I got a sponsorship, chat. I'm not going to blast at the company right now, until I get a... until I get an okay from a lawyer."

The permanently banned Twitch streamer began reading the message to his audience by saying:

"But this company said, 'Hey! I was pretty much going to send the offer to Adin's team. But then we saw some of the controversy. This tweet.' And they said the two genders tweet. And they said, 'We're open to working with him after this dies out.'"

Ross retaliated against the company and firmly stated that he would never collaborate with them because he believes they are contributing to the problem:

"I'm going to let you know, company watching this. You're probably watching my stream, where you'll see this clip. I will never work with you now! You're a p*ssy, and you're a part of the problem."

The clip concluded with Adin Ross stating:

"Say it out loud. There are only two genders. Say it out loud! You're a p*ssy, and you're a part of the problem. That's all I have to say. 'React to Hasan.' I'll react to everything, bro."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread attracting more than a dozen fan reactions. Here's what the community had to say:

Adin Ross has been making headlines after claiming that Twitch "threatened" him. He then announced a move to broadcast on Kick, the streaming platform backed by Trainwreckstv, and made it official on February 24, 2023.

Soon after the announcement, Adin Ross was banned for the eighth time on Twitch and claimed that he was suspended for "no reason."

