"I will put 1 million dollars" - Trainwreckstv offers to invest in the Rust development team to overcome server downtime

Popular American Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" took to his Twitter account to put forward an ambitious proposal to the Rust developers. Rust is a survival game developed by Facepunch Studios Ltd. The game was initially released in December 2013 before its full release in February 2018.

Tyler, who is an avid Rust gamer, proposed the idea of him investing in the game's development team for smoother servers. He tagged the gaming studio and the development team in his tweet to let them know of his displeasure at the servers of the game.

The 31-year-old streamer offered to put a lump-sum share of money into the game to enhance the servers. He stated:

"I will put 1 million dollars into a dev team"

Trainwreckstv's ambitious offer to Rust (Image via Twitter)

Trainwreckstv is willing to improve the development team working on Rust

Tyler is no stranger to making bold claims and ambitious offers. Taking to his Twitter account, the streamer put forth an enterprising offer for Rust to make improvements to the development team.

Many gaming companies often suffer from a lack of budget to employ a competent team of workers to run the game's servers. In his tweet, Trainwreckstv mentioned that Rust has the potential to be a great game if they fix their server downtime issues. Additionally, he offered to put in a whopping $1 million to help the dev team work more efficiently to better the game's servers.

It's fair to say that Tyler has no shortage of funds. In a stream recently, he revealed that he had earned nearly $360 million from his gambling sponsorship deals over the past 16 months.

Neither Facepunch Studios nor the dev team has responded to Trainwreckstv's proposal as of yet. It remains to be seen what changes the streamers will offer to bring to the table if a partnership is to be made between the two.

"Let's sit down and have a discussion and make it happen" - Twitter users share their comments on Tyler's offer

Seeing the ambitious offer made by Trainwreckstv, fans flooded the replies with a host of reactions. Many suggested that it would be a good idea to partner up with the development team, while others pointed out that he hasn't streamed in a while. Here are some of the reactions to Tyler's tweet:

neeko @neekozoomer @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust Let's sit down and have a discussion and make it happen. Owner of @playvitalrust created for competitive modded rust that holds the world record for pop (1,047 players) on a single competitive wipe. @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust Let's sit down and have a discussion and make it happen. Owner of @playvitalrust created for competitive modded rust that holds the world record for pop (1,047 players) on a single competitive wipe.

Rev @rev666nge @Trainwreckstv @gotzeloff @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust YE and now watch the devs suddenly do something about the state of the game @Trainwreckstv @gotzeloff @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust YE and now watch the devs suddenly do something about the state of the game 😂😂😂😂

hJune @h7une @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust you need to start paying people to go outside of their bases @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust you need to start paying people to go outside of their bases 😂

Bronana @imBronana @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust Rust has so much potential to be so much bigger than it is. Its one of a kind. @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust Rust has so much potential to be so much bigger than it is. Its one of a kind.

Fans reminded the streamer to get back to Twitch:

dragonore2009💚 @hallectj @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust Hey Train, it's been about 15 days since your last Twitch stream, hopefully you can do another this month. Would love to see you play Rust or Overwatch 2 again. squadHug @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust Hey Train, it's been about 15 days since your last Twitch stream, hopefully you can do another this month. Would love to see you play Rust or Overwatch 2 again. squadHug

Pain @PainDecayed @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers



Overall hook percentage has decreased in OW community without Train carrying with 87% hook percentage.



Twitch platform overall viewership has dropped 50%



Seaweed growth has returned to coral reefs @playrust Day 57 of no Train steam-Overall hook percentage has decreased in OW community without Train carrying with 87% hook percentage.Twitch platform overall viewership has dropped 50%Seaweed growth has returned to coral reefs @Trainwreckstv @FcpnchStds @RustoriaServers @playrust Day 57 of no Train steam- Overall hook percentage has decreased in OW community without Train carrying with 87% hook percentage. Twitch platform overall viewership has dropped 50%Seaweed growth has returned to coral reefs

This is not the first time Tyler has hit the headlines this week. In a recent stream on Kai's channel, he claimed that Twitch shows undue preference to streamers such as Pokimane and HasanAbi rather than taking care of other creators. Read more about the story here.

