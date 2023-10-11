"I will be returning to Kabul next month": Lord Miles hints at his next adventure following release from the Taliban

Miles Routledge, also known as Lord Miles, a 23-year-old content creator specializing in adventure videos on YouTube and boasting a subscriber count of over 79K, had been held in captivity by the Taliban in Afghanistan since April 2023. Thankfully, he has recently been released from his captivity. Following his release, Miles has taken to his X account to share multiple updates, revealing that the situation he experienced was not as dire as it was initially portrayed by the media.

Miles shared a selfie on X alongside a few individuals who appeared to be associated with the Taliban, all of them holding guns. In his caption, he expressed his intentions to return to the country in November 2023. He wrote:

"8 months in Taliban Intelligence “custody”, best adventure I’ve had yet! All the previous tweets are true. Best mates with many top commanders after numerous picnics, lovely lads treated me as a guest! I will be returning to Kabul next month."

"Watching the new Barbie movie with the Taliban" - Lord Miles gives details about his time with the Taliban

Miles reveals plans to revisit the country (Image via X)

When Lord Miles was reportedly taken into captivity by the internationally recognized extremist group, the Taliban, his fans understandably grew deeply concerned for his safety. However, the YouTuber has now revealed the events that transpired during these past few months, mentioning that he experienced a surprisingly relaxed time, so much so that he even watched Barbie with them:

"Literally was watching the new Barbie movie with the Taliban and saw some of your comments on their phones, all of us snickering."

Miles reveals watching the Barbie movie with the Taliban (Image via X)

Furthermore, Lord Miles has disclosed that the Taliban commander and the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) have assured him that his documents will be prepared and ready when he returns next month. He wrote:

"I’ve been promised that all business docs will be setup for me as a gift when I return to Afghan (Thankyou commander and GDI!) I will also receive a letter of immunity."

YouTuber to receive immunity grant when he returns to Afghanistan (Image via X)

The YouTuber has also dropped a hint about a potential video related to the ongoing Israel and Palestine conflict. Miles has expressed his desire to visit these war-torn nations and has alluded to sharing videos that he filmed during his time in Afghanistan alongside other content:

"Just got to consider if I should pop down to Israel vs Palestine (obviously want to)."

YouTuber could potentially visit Israel or the State of Palestine (Image via X)

Lord Miles has documented his experiences during his time with the Taliban and mentioned that he possesses a collection of photos that he is willing to share with the British media, provided the right offer comes his way.