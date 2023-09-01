“I will be uninstalling immediately” - Fans disgruntled as Twitch unbans controversial Fortnite streamer HydraSZN

Fortnite content creator and Twitch streamer HydraSZN had his Twitch suspension lifted after just one week. For those unaware, the streamer was originally banned on August 26, 2023, due to a few video clips surfacing online where he was heard making potentially inappropriate and suggestive comments aimed at children.

At the time of his suspension, HydraSZN had amassed over 20K followers on Twitch. He took to his Twitter account to express his frustration about the situation, and he also submitted an appeal to Twitch following the ban. He has now been reinstated on the platform, with the ban lifted after nearly a week-long suspension.

Naturally, a significant portion of the community has been left perplexed and unsupportive of Twitch's decision to potentially reinstate a streamer who had previously made objectionable statements. One user remarked:

"Twitch shouldn't be letting child pr*dators on the app, I will be uninstalling immediately!"

"We have decided to accept your appeal" - HydraSZN shares Twitch's decision to unban him

Fortnite streamer HydraSZN has garnered widespread media attention over the past ten days due to his controversial online behavior. He was involved in multiple instances where he made inappropriate comments targeting children. Nonetheless, Twitch has chosen to reinstate him on their platform.

The streamer, in fact, shared an official update on his Twitter account confirming that his appeal had been accepted. His post read:

"After reviewing your case, we can confirm that the correct enforcement was issued. However, given the details of your case, we have decided to accept your appeal."

The streamer has previously been critical of Twitch's initial decision to ban him, as he believed that many other streamers who make controversial statements often go unpunished. In his latest tweet, he wrote:

"They said it was proper that I deserved that ban, in the email, such a weird case. So surprised they accepted it. I shall never f**k up again"

What did the community say?

The streaming community was naturally discontent with Hydra's reinstatement to the platform, especially considering his notorious history of making controversial comments. Here are some of the notable reactions made on Twitter/X:

The streamer has now returned and has already resumed streaming. He also shared his stream analytics, which revealed a slight upward trend in peak viewership despite the ban and controversy.