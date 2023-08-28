Turkish streamer Yaren Cakar gets banned from Twitch after massive backlash for making fun of Galatasaray coach's son

Turkish streamer Yaren Cakar was recently banned from Twitch. This comes after the creator faced massive backlash following comments that she made about Galatasaray SK's manager Okan Burk's son. Fans of the famous football club were furious about Yaren's insensitive comments, and the social media fallout eventually led to one sponsor dropping their contract with the streamer.

Although not very popular outside Turkey, Yaren Cakar had over 30K followers on Twitch at the time of the ban. The news was first shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the StreamerBans bot, which records the ban status for all Twitch partners.

In the face of massive trolling from Galatasaray fans, she has deleted all her socials with her Instagram and Facebook currently offline. Naturally, the news of the Twitch ban also garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many speculating about its reason and duration.

As it stands, trying to access her channel shows the general TOS violation message, which reads:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Who is Yaren Cakar, and what happened regarding Galatasaray fans that led to massive backlash?

Yaren is a young Twitch streamer from Turkey who is fairly active on the platform. As per Twitch Tracker, she mostly played video games such as Valorant and Codenames after her most broadcasted category, Just Chatting. While the incident that sparked Galatasaray fans to call her out happened on a stream that has since been removed, clips of the incident remain on the internet.

As per a rough translation from Turkish, Yaren Cakar appears to be making fun of the Galatasaray coach's son Ali Yiğit Buruk, and even calls him a "dwarf" at one point. The comments have since caused much of the club's fanbase to publicly shame the streamer. Even fellow esports professionals and streamers from Turkey have commented on the issue, calling it shameful.

Readers should note that after the fallout, which incidentally led to Turkish food delivery company Yemeksepet canceling their sponsorship of the content creator, she put out a post on Instagram apologizing for her actions.

Here is a rough translation of Yaren Cakar's apology, admitting to the fact that what she said was hurtful:

"Why did I say such a thing about Okan Buruk's son, I don't know. It was a bad day for me mentally and I didn't realize what I was saying. I've been completely ridiculous, neither I nor anyone else has the right to make such a hurtful comment on a child or a person. I apologize to everyone and especially to the people involved."

Below are some reactions from viewers after Streamerbans posted about her ban on X. One user said (roughly translated from Turkish):

"One night is enough."

The second user says (translated roughly from Turkish):

"The lanterns are sad."

Meanwhile, another user commented (roughly translated from Turkish):

"Galatasaray people don't like us, but they try. I am happy for Okan Buruk and his son. Good thing she got banned, that rude girl. Everyone will know."

Readers should note that neither Twitch nor Yaren Cakar has clarified the duration of the ban, but most think it will be anything between a couple of days to a week.