Alleging censorship, HasanAbi reacts to Turkish article omitting his name from a piece on streamers raising money for earthquake victims

On a recent stream, HasanAbi Piker reacted to a Turkish news article that omitted his and a bunch of other Turkish streamers' names from its coverage of content creators raising money for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

For those unaware, numerous streamers such as IShowSpeed have donated to the fundraiser that HasanAbi started on his stream shortly after the news of the earthquake broke. Despite the whole effort being Piker's initiative, the article in question from NTVSPOR completely omits him, with IShowSpeed' being the only streamer mentioned in its coverage.

As such, the political commentator pointed out that all the Turkish-origin streamers whose names have been left out of the article, himself included, have been publicly critical of Turkey's government. And that the omission is deliberate censorship.

"They don't talk about it on purpose": HasanAbi theorizes why his and other Turkish streamers' names are being avoided by Turkish publications

As a progressive streamer living in America, HasanAbi is quite outspoken in his disdain towards conservative and right-wing governments around the world, including that of his native country Turkey.

While his allegations of state-sponsored censorship with respect to the NTVSPOR article cannot be proven, the Turkish government has shown a proclivity for censorship. For example, its recent ban on Twitter sparked outrage across the world.

The Twitch star, who has incidentally raised over 1 million dollars via his fundraiser for the victims of the devastating earthquake, found it quite funny that his name was not included in the article. He explained:

"Remember when I said just now that the Turkish government will avoid talking about all the Turkish Twitch streamers that are raising funds? Not just me, like, Jahrein, Elraenn and everyone else that's like, collectively raising funds... They don't talk about it on purpose because everyone here is incredibly critical of the Turkish government."

The streamer would later comment more on the article, noting that the only name mentioned is that of an American streamer.

Timestamp: 2:00:45

Reddit reacts to the clip

The clip has gained a lot of traction on the streamer-related subreddit, r/LivestreamFail where many came out in support of the streamer's theories. Here are some of the reactions:

A few even got into a debate about HasanAbi doing the fundraiser for "clout," something which has bothered the streamer before.

Reddit debate about the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The streamer has also been embroiled in another controversy pertaining to Hogwarts Legacy. The trans issue surrounding the game and its subsequent boycott by progressive activists have been widely debated on the internet. Here's what HasanAbi thinks on the matter.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes