“I would’ve said hi for $100” - Fans react to MrBeast receiving $250K for saying “Hi” to a billionaire’s kid

Fans were left awestruck after it was revealed that the popular YouTuber MrBeast, received over $250,000 for merely greeting a fan, who also happened to be the son of a billionaire.

A tweet posted by RapTV reported that the second-most subscribed individual creator recieved the huge sum for sending a video message saying "Hi" to one of his extremely wealthy fans.

RapTV @Rap Mr. Beast revealed he was paid $250k for a video saying “Hi” to a billionaire’s kid 🤯 Mr. Beast revealed he was paid $250k for a video saying “Hi” to a billionaire’s kid 🤯‼️ https://t.co/EtVrGTOhG6

Fans shared their amused comments about the unusual business made by this unknown billionaire. Considering that he received such a huge sum for a job so trivial, many commented that they would have done it for much less. One Twitter user said:

“I would’ve said hi for $100”

Fans left speechless at the easiest pay day of MrBeast

MrBeast is no stranger when it comes to being involved in big budget videos. For instance, the YouTuber's Squid Game recreation video cost more than $3.5 million. He has also made videos giving $500K to contestants in challenges and dishing out free products in supermarkets.

However, Jimmy has already stated that the majority of his income goes straight back into his videos. Fans expect it to be no different with the 24-year-old getting paid such an enormous amount of money for saying "Hi". Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter:

izzy. @izzy_y53 @Rap 🏼 @MrBeast Went from saying a word 100k times for a regular YouTube check to saying hi for 250k love to see it @Rap @MrBeast Went from saying a word 100k times for a regular YouTube check to saying hi for 250k love to see it🙏🏼

spacious @BlackSeagoat @Rap @MrBeast god why not me. i can do the same thing. @Rap @MrBeast god why not me. i can do the same thing.

This user things it's light work for Jimmy (Image via RapTV Twitter)

Fan reacts to the pay day (Image via RapTV Twitter)

percocet @poppinpercocetz @nagasakibaki @Rap @MrBeast i know but 250k is light to mr beast bro prob spends that inna day @nagasakibaki @Rap @MrBeast i know but 250k is light to mr beast bro prob spends that inna day

For those unaware, this is not the first time the YouTuber has been offered such astronomical figures. In fact, while being interviewed on a recently concluded Flagrant podcast, the 24-year-old revealed that he turned down a whopping $1 billion in exchange for ownership of all his channels.

Apart from his main channel, he has five other channels to his name - MrBeastPhilanthophy, MrBeastGaming, MrBeastReacts, MrBeastShorts and MrBeast2. His five channels have a combined subscriber count of over 180 million.

He stated that the offer was enticing, but he did not like the idea of working for someone else's channel.

MrBeast is also expected to appear in the upcoming Sidemen Sunday video. The group announced through their YouTube channel that the video involving the creator costs over $500K, making it their most expensive video.

Jimmy recently participated in the Sidemen Charity Football Match, which was held at Charlton Athletic's home ground. The event raised over 1 million pounds for a charitable organization while also attracting a peak audience of 2.6 million. It is fair to say that he was a major part of the event, garnering such big numbers.

