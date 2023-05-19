Ian "iDubbbz" has recently created quite a stir in the YouTube community after releasing a video where he apologized for his past behavior, seeking to make amends with fellow creators such as Tana Mongeau. Ian has removed all videos from his popular Content Cop series from the platform, apologizing for going after fellow creators, among other things, such as saying racial slurs, including the n-word online.

While the video has divided the viewerbase, with the video having quite a close like-to-dislike ratio, Tana has welcomed the move. In a tweet, she reacted to the news of iDubbbz's apology, saying she canceled the next podcast episode in light of recent events. The influencer also wondered if the boxer would agree to come on her podcast to talk about it.

It looks like the YouTuber is willing to put his money where his mouth is because, in a reply to the above post, he has shown interest in appearing on Tana's podcast to clear the air.

"It's clear he pissed off a lot of edge lords": Internet divided as iDubbbz apologizes for saying the n-word, reaches out to Tana Mongeau

Fans of the content creator will remember the popular Content Cop series that the YouTuber produced a few years ago, starting sometime in 2015. It was Ian's way of providing his own thoughts and criticism on the content he thought needed to be critiqued and called out. Gradually, the videos were seen as a type of hit pieces against controversial online personalities, with the production being quite elaborate at times.

Take, for example, the Content Cop on Ricegum, which not only included full-length criticism of the highly contentious figure, but the YouTuber took the time to also tie in a diss track to dunk on the American rapper.

Now, in a video uploaded to YouTube today titled 'I miss the old idubbbz,' the YouTuber addressed how his content has changed over the years and owned up to some of the highly problematic things that he had done in the past, such as say the n-word on camera. Coincidentally, Tana Mongeau had called him out on this at the time, leading to an online spat between the two.

Clips of him calling her out have been circulating on social media since he apologized, with many pointing out that both have been using the racial slur in problematic ways.

Many people seem to still harbor a lot of problems with what iDubbbz has said in his latest video. The problem started back in March when in an interview with Anthony Padilla, the YouTuber owned up to his controversial past, saying that he is ashamed of his past content and of having associated with people who liked him then.

In his latest video, he called out people who liked his "edgy" humor that was full of racial and other offensive slurs. While this is bound to anger some of his fans, many have supported his ideas, with some calling it character development.

Steven Asarch @IAmAsarch I'm in the minority here, but I really liked the new idubbbz video. It's clearly pissed off a lot of the edge lords, aka the people he's calling out.

I will always believe that an influencer is responsible for the audience they cultivate and it's good for him to acknowledge that. I'm in the minority here, but I really liked the new idubbbz video. It's clearly pissed off a lot of the edge lords, aka the people he's calling out.I will always believe that an influencer is responsible for the audience they cultivate and it's good for him to acknowledge that. https://t.co/SXZB78plR7

It is clear that iDubbbz wants to make amends, and fans are looking forward to a potential appearance on Tana Mongeau's podcast to see how it pans out.

