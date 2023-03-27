"An obvious overreaction": Froggy Fresh drama explored as Creator Clash and Idubbbz come under fire online 

Creator Clash has garnered immense backlash since the ousting of Froggy Fresh. The latter was removed from the charity fight after making an offhanded comment about iDubbbz’s partner Anisa Johma. Netizens were not pleased with the removal of the rapper. Many opined that it was an “overreaction.” They also sympathized with the YouTuber, who must have spent months training for the fight, only to get removed just three weeks into the duel. One netizen opined:

Matters took a turn after Johma’s mother called Froggy Fresh an “imp” and told that he must be replaced in the upcoming event. In response, the latter, whose real name is Tyler Cassidy, said:

“Maureen idubbbz hit me up to beat up ur daughters bf lol.”

Cassidy also said in another tweet:

“Better an imp than a p*mp, shoutout ur boy idubbz. Anissa come get your momm.”

Cassidy was referring to Johma’s adult entertainment content, which she posts online.

After the tweets began garnering traction, Creator Clash 2 announced that Froggy Fresh would not be fighting Chris Ray Gun, who he was scheduled to battle with. In another tweet, they announced:

“Creator Clash’s goal is to make an inclusive & fun environment for creators & fans while giving back to charity. That has always been our mission & Froggy Fresh’s recent behavior does not align with that mission. We look forward to sharing this positive experience on April 15th!”

Creator Clash @TheCreatorClash There has been a change in the lineup and Froggy Fresh will no longer be fighting against Chris Ray Gun; we will announce his replacement in the coming days. With just 3 weeks left, the countdown to Creator Clash 2 has begun. There has been a change in the lineup and Froggy Fresh will no longer be fighting against Chris Ray Gun; we will announce his replacement in the coming days. With just 3 weeks left, the countdown to Creator Clash 2 has begun.

Netizens react to Froggy Fresh’s removal from Creator Clash 2

Internet users were enraged following the announcement. Many believed that Cassidy deserved to play for the charity event. Some found the ousting unnecessary and opined that light-hearted jesting similar to what Cassidy did is not as problematic as the organization is making it seem. Several people thrashed iDubbbz and Anisa Johma for their actions. A few comments online read:

Along with several internet users being against the move, MoistCr1tikal also believed that Froggy Fresh should not have been removed from the fight. He took to Twitter to state that it was “brutal” for Creator Clash to remove Cassidy “after months of training.” He also added:

“I don’t think any jokes he made were intended to be mean-spirited or s**t on anyone. Hopefully they reconsider this decision.”

Creator Clash is a popular influencer-boxing event which was founded by iDubbbz. All proceeds made from the event go to charities like the Alzheimer's Association of America and the American Heart Association.

This year, iDubbbz will be fighting Alex Wassabi, the most anticipated match of the event.

In the past, several popular content creators, including Doctor Mike, JustaMinx, Arin Hanson and TheOdd1sOut among others, have fought it out in the ring.

Following the removal from the event, Cassidy announced that he wanted to donate to cancer charities through playing for Creator Clash. He also told followers that he would be willing to return to fight if he was asked to.

