"If you can load up Slots on that, it's over" - xQc reacts to Marques Brownlee's critical review of Rabbit R1 AI device

Tech-YouTuber and content creator Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has once again gone viral with a new review. Like his review of the Humane AI Pin, the new Rabbit R1 came under the hammer. Interestingly, popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" ended up reacting to the review of the newly released AI gadget.

At the start of the review, MKBHD gave a short description of the device, which is a cube-shaped AI assistant tool. In tune with his likings, xQc ended up wondering if the device could manage to host online gambling, stating:

"If you can load up Slots on that, it's over. I'm buying all of it, I already bought the whole company. I am buying the whole company."

"It's sh*t" - xQc gives his take on the newly released Rabbit R1 after Marques Brownlee's review

(Timestamp: 01:16)

Twitch streamer xQc may not hold the title of the most prominent tech reviewer, but he's pretty consistent in keeping up with the latest developments in the online world. Additionally, he recently reacted to Marques Brownlee's latest video on the Rabbit R1.

For context, Brownlee was far from being impressed by the new product. He was especially critical of the battery, stating:

"Somehow the battery life is just as bad as the Humane Pin. It has a 1000 mAh inside and it's brutally bad."

There were some other issues too as pointed out by Brownlee. The YouTuber criticized the device's lack of haptic features and low-quality camera. To add to this, xQc said:

"I wish people asked this simple question - can your phone do it? If they answer is 'yes,' it's usually a bad product."

That said, xQc also noted that despite its shortcomings as a product, it contributes to the advancement of future products and ideas. He said:

"It's sh*t. people are not gonna like this take..."

He continued:

"These products are all sh*t, pretty much scams because of how bad they are, right? But it's giving people ideas. It's kinda opening up a market to people who go, 'Oh wait a minute, I can do this.' Sometimes all it takes is something really bad to be like, 'Oh, I'm gonna do this,' and before anybody does it, nothing really moves."

Marques Brownlee recently made headlines for his candid review of the Humane AI Pin. However, the reception to his critique has been mixed, with some suggesting that his critical assessment is negatively impacting the small company.