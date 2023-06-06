"If I die, money would go to family": xQc reveals his will caused tension with those close to him, hints at a rift with Adept

During a recent livestream, Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" revealed that the topic of creating a will had caused tension between him and certain individuals in his life. While he did not name anybody specifically, his remarks hinted at potential family issues and the public breakup with his former partner, Adept. With fans eagerly sharing clips of his statements on the will and speculating about it on social media, the news has gone viral.

In the same stream, xQc also mentioned that he had been feeling unwell and decided to create a will to provide support for his loved ones in case of unforeseen circumstances. The reason many see this as the reason for xQc's breakup with Adept is because he insinuated that the problem started when he listed his "status" as single while writing the will:

"You know, you have to say like whether you're like... So I answered truthfully because everything has to be airtight. And one of them was like, 'What's your status?' Well, 'Single', you know? Like, if I die, money would go to family and sh*t like that. And then after that, things just started blowing the f*ck up."

"It was always about the money": Redditors speculate about Adept and their breakup after xQc's recent revelations about his will

As a binding document, a will is highly important in the legal world because it allows a person to distribute their assets in the case of their death. The fact that the 27-year-old streamer was trying to make one might come as a surprise to some, but Felix revealed in the stream that he had been very unwell, with night terrors disturbing him to the point that he started fearing for his life.

A few minutes before talking about his relationship status, xQc said this to his viewers:

"Sleep problems, just a bunch of uncertainty, and I had a bunch of bad thoughts. Things were bad and scary... Things were happening, and at one point, I kept waking up and injuring myself. And I just felt like I was going to die soon."

The Canadian streamer has been quite vocal about his sleep problems and has talked about his night terrors in the past. Coupled with other problems, it appears the situation felt bleak enough for him to start thinking about a will to help support the people close to him:

"I felt like I wasn't going to live very long. And I don't think these thoughts were unfounded, but they were there. And then, my goal was to make some money and then leave some money for the people around me."

As he started the process of getting a will, xQc revealed that putting down his status as 'single' on the documents made things worse, and while he did not clarify exactly what happened, he mentioned that the incident shook his trust in people:

"After that, things were crazy. I was like f*ck man, that's kind of insane... I just thought that it was pretty lame. Um, and I think overall, Dad made me lose trust in everybody. You know? My intentions were just to take care of my people if things went bad..."

Here are some Reddit comments to the clip from r/LivestreamFail, with many speculating that xQc was talking about Adept and their breakup, which has since become embroiled in a court battle.

Readers should note that xQc and Adept's court battle is yet to be concluded, and they cannot talk about it in public. This legal constraint is likely why xQc refrained from naming anyone during his livestream.

