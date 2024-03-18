"If you don't want to watch me, move on" - Adin Ross says his contentious X Community "won't come back" days after deleting it

Kick streamer Adin Ross has spoken out after deleting his contentious X community, AR Loyals. For context, on March 16, 2024, reports went viral on the Elon Musk-owned platform, with netizens claiming that the streamer deleted his community of over 90,000 members. For those unaware, AR Loyals were widely regarded as one of the most notorious groups in the streaming sphere, known for doxing and harassing prominent content creators.

During a livestream on March 18, 2024, Adin Ross insinuated that AR Loyals was full of children. Claiming that the community should have been "deleted a long time ago," the 23-year-old said:

"I'm sorry, bro, but it should've been deleted a long time ago, bro. If you don't want to watch me, move on. There are many other streamers for you to watch."

Ross went on to say that the community would not be returning:

"That community won't come back. My friends and I all agree that it needs to be deleted. It wasn't one friend, it wasn't two friends."

Expand Tweet

"You can't be 18 and really care that I deleted that" - Adin Ross on deleting his infamous X Community, AR Loyals

Adin Ross talked about deleting his X Community during the Just Chatting segment of his livestream on March 18, 2024. Commenting on the demographics of his audience on X, the Florida native stated:

"Not everyone in my chat is really my community, bro. My Twitter community and I'm really sorry because I really realized it. There is no way you can be over the age of 18 and give a f**k that I deleted that community."

At this point, the Kick ambassador insinuated that his X Community was filled with children:

"It took me a while to really understand. You can't be 18 and really care that I deleted that. There's no f**king way! It's impossible! You know why? Because I asked a bunch of 18-year-olds who watch me. Over 18. They don't give a f**k! They don't care!"

He added:

"All you children, I'm sorry!"

For those unfamiliar with AR Loyals' antics, on February 6, 2024, Adin Ross' fans allegedly leaked American rapper Playboi Carti's personal information, which included his real name, address, phone number, and email address.

In another instance, Kick and YouTube political commentator Steven "Destiny" stated that Adin Ross' community should be "spam reported off the internet" after they allegedly doxed his family and address on December 15, 2023.