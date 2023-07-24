"If this is what he wants...": Ricegum gives honest opinion about Kris Tyson's trans identity and her new voice

MrBeast's friend and online personality Kris Tyson has been making waves on social media after coming out as a woman, and Rumble livestreamer Ricegum recently gave his honest opinion on the matter. The streamer was reacting to Anthony Padilla's "I spent a day" interview with Kris, where she publicly came out as a woman after months of speculation from fans about her trans identity.

Bryan "Ricegum" was reacting to clips sent to his discord by fans when he came across one about Kris Tyson using her new voice on the Anthony Padilla show. The streamer read out the title before playing it on stream:

"Kris from MrBeast's new voice. Okay, okay. Alright, alright!"

After listening to her talk in the voice, the chat started to hurl abuses. However, Bryan tried to pacify the situation and said that while he will continue to make jokes because they are "just jokes," he recognizes the need for Kris Tyson to do what she wants to be happy:

"Yo, sneak peek. Yo chat, that's the sneak peek we want. Yo, chat chill man! Nah, yo. Guys, I am going to keep cracking jokes and I'm going to crack jokes because they are just jokes at the end of the day. But if this is what [s]he wants, if this is what [s]he thinks is gonna make [her] happy, you know you just got to let them do it. It's not my life it's [her] life."

Ricegum's take about Kris Tyson coming out as a woman was in sharp contrast with fellow Rumble streamer Sneako's offensive statement

Timestamp 4:14:26

It is no secret there has been a lot of anti-trans discussion following Kris after the news about her undergoing HRT (Hormone replacement therapy) started gaining ground on social media. It got so bad that even MrBeast had to publicly tweet against transphobia after many started alleging that his friend's transition would hinder his YouTube views.

Ricegum recently signed a contract with the livestreaming platform Rumble, which has been long associated with a number of controversial figures such as Andrew Tate and Sneako. The latter has been regularly attacking Kris Tyson and her trans identity and recently reacted to the same clip of her talking in a new voice on his livestream.

Sneako Updates @Sneak0o pic.twitter.com/jOZf9tmFti Sneako Reacts To Chris From MrBeast New Voice

Unlike Ricegum, who made it clear that jokes aside, he can't tell someone else how to live their life, Sneako opined that the new voice was "literally" that of "Satan."

The vile comment was in response to Kris explaining how she has been taking classes from a voice coach to alter her voice to make it more feminine as per her own preference.

Social media reaction to Ricegum's clip

A clip of his reaction was posted by DramaAlert on Twitter, and a few praised the streamer for his positive take.

KøLe Xypher @KoleXypher @DramaAlert Hey you know if they are proud of what they want to do let them be :)

That is the life they chose 🧬

Stephen M. @3v3nMoR @DramaAlert I personally think the majority are a widely accepted mass misdiagnosis of mental illness. However, I also agree with RG that it's their life and not mine. So as long as they aren't hurting ppl and aren't involving children, then I'm totally fine with whatever makes them happy.

Veroodle @lilveroodle @DramaAlert That was pretty good

'W growing' (Image via Twitter)

It is unclear whether Kris Tyson will actively take part in MrBeast's YouTube channels going forward, considering the last video she hosted on Beast Reacts is almost three months old at this point.