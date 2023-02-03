“If Warzone Mobile doesn't have updates as frequently as COD Mobile, it will fail”: iFerg on the title's future

Popular COD Mobile streamer Luke "iFerg" recently expressed his views on the upcoming Warzone Mobile following the failure of Apex Legends Mobile. Over the past year, several games have been shut down for various reasons, creating a dilemma among developers and fans regarding the future of upcoming titles.

iFerg, on February 2, shared his thoughts on his Twitter page, saying:

"If Warzone Mobile doesn't have updates as frequently as COD Mobile, it will fail."

After the mobile version of Call of Duty succeeded, Activision decided to bring the smartphone port of Warzone, one of the highly anticipated mobile games set to launch this year. The publisher launched a limited release in Australia in December 2022, where several regional users experienced its features and gameplay.

One of the most real reasons behind the success of COD Mobile is the regular in-game updates, which fix users' feedback, such as bugs, glitches, and more. It also offers several different contents, including a new Battle Pass, unique gun skins, and more.

iFerg shares his perspective on Apex Legends Mobile's failure and concerns over Warzone Mobile

The Iris gaming star then mentioned that he had invested more than any other creator in COD Mobile. He cited the failure of Apex Legends Mobile as due to its poor marketing, awful optimization, and lack of regular in-game updates. He said,

"I am more invested than any creator when it comes to this title and have loved COD my whole life but the facts have to be stated. Apex Mobile failed because of terrible marketing, awful optimization and no updates. Warzone Mobile could easily face the same threat."

Electronic Arts recently officially announced that Apex Legends Mobile would be shut down on May 1 as they failed to keep up with the high volume of content that fans deserved.

However, the 23-year-old added that the marketing for Warzone Mobile would be pretty good as Activision treats its creators brilliantly, and the game's optimization will be stable for low-end phones.

"I can guarantee that the marketing for the game will be absolutely phenomenal as the way call of duty on mobile treats their creators is unmatched in the space. Optimization will be fairly stable for many devices as long as you play on low graphics for low end devices."

Comparing it to COD Mobile, iFerg also shared his concerns regarding the inclusion of fresh content in Warzone Mobile and mentioned,

"My main worry is that the dev team responsible for introducing new content will fall flat on their faces off launch. COD Mobile had 2 years worth of content in the game files before it even launched, some of which haven't been released even to this day."

One of the major problems that users might face will be the size of the game, as it only supports high-end devices if the developers do not reduce the size upon its global release. It currently has more than around 6 GB, due to which it is not running correctly on low-end devices.

Surprisingly, the developers have improved the game's graphics, per the multiple videos posted by YouTubers. Warzone Mobile offers many unique features which are there in its PC version.

