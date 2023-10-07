"Imagine being so good at a video game" - Fans shocked as Twitch streamer gets mistakenly banned in osu! for being too good

An osu! Twitch streamer known as Akolibed was recently banned in-game for being too good at the fast-paced rhythm game. After completing the intense track, “Valley of the Damned [Apocalypse] by DragonForce, the player performed so well that the game was convinced he somehow cheated. This led to a brief ban in-game, which blew away users on the LiveStreamFails subreddit.

The player in question was already the #3 player in the world before this stream, and after being unbanned, would be the #2 osu! player. It was impressive to many to see someone so skilled at a game that they were auto-banned. A Reddit user, yogiho2 commented on the incident, saying:

"Imagine being so good at a video game that the game thinking you are cheating. I aspire to one day be this man."

Twitch streamer Akolibed is known for their exceptional osu! gameplay, so it’s not surprising to see incredible skill from them. However, this leap in ranking was so far, so fast, that the rhythm game auto-banned him. After completing the song, the streamer had a 1.5K PP (Performance Points), and the game felt something was wrong with that.

Akolibed had a jump from around 1.3K to 1.5K while playing this DragonForce track, so the ban went through. Thankfully, it was removed after some time, but it made a huge impression on the LiveStreamFails subreddit, garnering 1.8K upvotes and over 140 comments.

Some would say it was truly one of the greatest honors or achievements a player could have: Being so good that the game or the developers think that you’ve somehow cheated.

In this case, the osu! Twitch streamer certainly did not cheat. Another person highlighted a now-legendary clip of an Xbox 360 moderator that banned hundreds of people.

The conversation naturally turned to cheating in this game, with some asking how frequent cheating is in the rhythm game. One Redditor would say that they could see how the game might see this as cheating, but there is proof of skill. The Twitch streamer in question, like many, streams with a hand cam, so you can see the fingers on the keyboard and moving their stylus.

Though the Twitch streamer was only auto-restricted for a limited time, it was impressive to see such a massive jump in Performance Points. According to the person who uploaded the clip, this brought Akolibed from the third rank to the second rank player on this osu! server.

Why this auto-restriction in osu! is a big deal

As Enzo_SupercraftZ pointed out in the Reddit thread, this is a huge moment for the rhythm game and its community. This is the first record in the game’s history to skip such a massive amount of Performance Points.

In this case, it’s going from 1381pp to 1505pp in one shot, completely skipping over the 1400pp tier. Because of this, the game registered the skill as cheating and auto-restricted.

Osu! Is a free-to-play rhythm game primarily developed by one person, Dean “peppy” Herbert. It’s a popular free-to-play game, clocking in at over 19M users as of January 2023. The skill required to play at this level is truly impressive, which likely explains why many people who play the game use a handcam, to prove they aren’t cheating.

Though Akolibed perhaps spent less than an hour auto-restricted by the game, it was still a truly impressive sight to see. The jump in points from one playthrough of Valley of the Damned led to a viral moment for the Twitch streamer.