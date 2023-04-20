"Imagine me having a kid" - Valkyrae shares her thoughts on getting married and having kids

During a recent livestream on YouTube, internet star Rachell "Valkyrae" shared her thoughts about being 30 years old. She talked about being part of a generation that grew up with video games, adding that people in her age group were "kind of immature."

After recalling how she and her friends became addicted to playing Pixelmon, a modded version of Minecraft, the streamer joked about people her age having college degrees, "15 kids," getting married, and divorced.

Viewers then asked if Valkyrae planned to marry and have children. In response, she said she had no idea:

"Dude, imagine... imagine me having a kid. Now stop thinking about it. Little Rae ain't happening. Unless..."

"Is it weird liking Pokemon at this age?" - Valkyrae reflects on being 30 years old and talks about people in her age group

Valkyrae recently decided to host an "advice stream" while playing Valorant. The YouTuber jokingly stated that she was "old" and that she had a lot to share from her personal experiences. A few moments later, she noticed some viewers say that being 30 was "not old."

According to the streamer, by this age, people "usually have seven" children:

"'30 is not old.' Okay, first of all, I'll have you know that people usually have, like, seven kids by this age. Okay? I'm in a generation. Like, my generation... generational age is when gaming started. And so, all the people my age grew up with gaming. And so, it feels, like, we're all just really kind of immature."

The 100 Thieves co-owner wondered if her interest in Pokemon was unusual for someone her age:

"You know, like is it weird liking Pokemon at this age? I mean, I grew up with it. So it's like, 'Am I supposed to, like, revert to, like, how olden day people got old?' You know what I mean?"

Valkyrae then mentioned being addicted to a modified version of Minecraft, and stated that she didn't think her life would "turn out this way":

"Like, I was thinking about it yesterday. I was like, 'How am I; I'm playing Minecraft Pixelmon.' I'm like, 'I'm heavily addicted to it. All of my friends are also doing it.' And we're all the same age people who normally have, like, college degrees, with 15 kids. Getting married. Getting divorced. Getting married, again getting divorced, having more kids. It's like, wow! I didn't think life was going to turn out this way."

When fans inquired about Valkyrae's plans for marriage, she said:

"'Are you getting married?' Um... I don't know. (The streamer starts laughing) I don't know! I... don't know. I don't know if I... I never imagined myself to; well, I did when I was a kid. Because they're like, 'What do you want when you grow up?' So I thought, I'd be married by, like, 20, with like, three kids. I thought I was going to be a veterinarian when I was a kid."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Valkyrae's thoughts on marriage and having children received a lot of attention on YouTube. With over 50 fans commenting, here's a snapshot of some relevant reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section weighing in on the streamer's clip (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the most popular streamers right now and has been exclusively broadcasting on YouTube since 2020. She is best known for playing multiplayer games such as Valorant, Among Us, Minecraft, Fortnite, and Rust.

