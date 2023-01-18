Valkyrae says she's "addicted" to Valorant, claims to have been getting "withdrawals"

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" recently provided insights on her Valorant journey and claimed that she was "addicted" to Riot Games' fast-paced shooter. She went on to say that she spent an entire day playing Valorant off-stream to improve her gameplay skills.

The co-owner of 100 Thieves also claimed that she was experiencing "withdrawals," and used an analogy to explain her situation.

"It feels good to win" - Valkyrae on her Valorant "addiction"

During the initial moments of her livestream on January 18, Valkyrae confessed that she was "extremely addicted" to playing Valorant, stating:

"I confess I am extremely addicted to Valorant right now. I just played three games, with cracked friends. We won all three games. I'm still Gold 1 because I got hard-carried. But it was... it feels good to win! It feels good to win for once, let me tell you."

She revealed that she would be playing the Riot Games-developed shooter with prominent streamers such as Thomas "Sykkuno," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Foolish Gamers later in the day.

While expressing her desire to win as many games as possible, the content creator revealed that she had been practicing off-stream so that she could perform well during the livestream:

"I'm going to really try. I played Valorant all day, yesterday. It's bad! In my head, I'm like, 'I'm going to practice off-stream so I can be really good on-stream.' No! I'm just bad off-stream, bad on-stream and it's driving me crazy!"

Timestamp: 00:06:25

Valkyrae continued the conversation by jokingly comparing her gaming addiction to drug use, claiming that she was experiencing "withdrawals:"

"I'm having like, the same kind of withdrawals or like, you know, if you do too many drugs... you start to not feel the effects anymore and it just doesn't feel good at all! But you need them to survive. That's how I feel with Valorant! It's not doing anything for me, other than filling an itch! I need to do it! I need to play Valorant!"

Valkyrae recalled that she was unable to complete her playthrough of Ace Attorney due to her Valorant addiction:

"I can't finish Ace Attorney! I keep thinking like, 'Oh my gosh!' I'm like, 'Halfway through Ace Attorney, I should finish the game,' and then, I'm like, 'Valorant! Valorant please, please!'"

Fans react to streamer's Valorant livestream

Rachell's recent livestream attracted several fan reactions, with numerous viewers sharing wholesome messages for the YouTube content creator. Here are some of the most relevant comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's January 18 livestream (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the biggest YouTube Gaming streamers who signed an exclusive contract back in 2020. She has since amassed over 3.8 million subscribers, with more than 10,000 viewers watching her gaming broadcasts on average.

