Immortals of Aveum update #1 patch notes revealed: Safeguards against crashes, performance improvements, and more

Ascendant Studios' Immortals of Aveum was finally released on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC earlier this week. The variety of platforms means that developers must ensure the game runs properly on each of them and provides an optimal experience. To that effect, Ascendant Studios has recently pushed update #1.

The latest update brings tweaks and fixes to water visual effects, performance improvements, and safeguards against crashes and progression blockers. On PC, the patch improved the shader compilation screen. On the consoles, the update added a Gamma Correction slider.

This is expected as many in the community have complained regarding the game's optimization on PC. Furthermore, the title boasts steep system requirements for PC players.

Read on to learn more about Immortals of Aveum update #1 patch notes.

Immortals of Aveum update #1 official patch notes

Expand Tweet

The official patch notes for Immortals of Aveum update #1 are as follows:

General fixes

Fixed broken water visual effects, including reflections and visuals, while standing and firing in the water

Safeguarded against crashes and progression blockers

Fixed an issue with the interact point on Selko

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t reach Alacrity Fane

Performance improvements, including areas where in-world Corruption is present

PC-specific

Improved the shader compilation screen

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Added a Gamma Correction slider in Settings under the Display tab

This will help players experiencing scenes that are too dark or bright

Regarding the absence of the recent patch on Xbox, the developers stated:

"Hey Xbox Battlemages. We’ve unfortunately hit a delay with deploying the latest patch. We truly apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience as we work to release it as quickly as possible."

They also talked about providing another update next week, with players encouraged to report any bugs or glitches they face.

Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person shooter where gamers master magical skills and abilities in a bid to save a world at the brink of destruction. The developers promise "a visceral, cinematic campaign experience." Players can expect to invest around 15 to 20 hours for a normal playthrough.

For the completionists in the community, they will be expected to shell out about 30 hours to complete all 47 achievements in-game.