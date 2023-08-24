Immortals of Aveum completion time: How long to beat the game?

With Immortals of Aveum finally releasing after a month's delay, players are in for a treat. The developers at Ascendant Studios have promised an unforgettable "visceral, cinematic campaign experience" with this first-person magic shooter, and initial reviews have been positive. The main story promises to be an exciting affair, with completionists needing a bit more than a day to 100% the game.

Developed by Ascendant Studios and published by Electronic Arts, the latest FPS was released on August 22, 2023. The game is available on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Built on Unreal Engine 5, players were eager to see how the title would turn out.

In Immortals of Aveum, players step into the shoes of Jak, who is racing to save "a world on the edge of the abyss" while mastering various magical powers and skills.

Immortals of Aveum completion time

Given the various skills and abilities that players must adapt to and master besides the game's puzzles and enemies, an average playthrough will likely last 15 to 20 hours. The estimated time could differ based on how much side activity the player engages in and the difficulty setting they are playing, likely increasing the total playtime by four or five hours.

For completionists looking to 100% the title by gathering all the 47 achievements, they will likely require 25 to 30 hours to do so. There's plenty of content for players to sink their teeth into if gameplay mechanics and themes are their thing.

Players will need to complete 18 chapters in Immortals of Aveum. These are:

Streetwise

The Magnus

Yltheum

Road to the Palathon

The Immortals

The Hand of Sandrakk

Nocea

Exile

The Magic Eaters

Caldera

The Binding Mark

Colossal

Collateral

Ruin

Occupation

Glaivegate

The Shrouded Realm

Mala-Dar

Beyond its linear campaign, players can also immerse themselves in other side-missions and activities, including The Six boss fights, Shroudshrines, chests to find, and puzzles to solve.

PC players have been quick to take note of the demanding minimum and recommended Immortals of Aveum system requirements. Many speculated that this is because the game was developed in Unreal Engine 5.

The significant demands meant that those with lower-end hardware would need to significantly tweak the graphical settings for a smooth experience in-game. Interested readers can check out our settings guide for playing the game on the 3060 and 3060 Ti.

Players can also experience Immortals of Aveum on Steam Deck, but they are best advised to tweak the settings for optimal performance.