Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are high-performance 1080p gaming cards designed to run the latest titles without framerate drops. Even a couple of years following launch, these GPUs continue to be excellent cards for playing the latest and most demanding games like Immortals of Aveum, the first-person shooter from EA that has been designed on Unreal Engine 5. The game bundles scenic visuals and is based on the latest technologies fueled by the technologically advanced game engine from Epic Games.

All of this also means the title is very demanding and requires some of the best hardware for a decent experience. Gamers on the 3060 and the 3060 Ti need to tweak the graphics settings adequately to get a smooth and stable framerate in the title.

In this article, we will fill you in on the best graphics settings for the two 60-class GPUs from Team Green. If you are playing the title with any of these graphics cards, feel free to apply the settings combination for the best experience.

Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 can handle Immortals of Aveum at 1080p with the high settings applied. However, for a decent experience, we recommend turning DLSS on for no major performance drops below the ideal framerate.

With the following settings applied, the game runs pretty well on the 60-class graphics card:

Display

Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Gamma correction: As per preference

As per preference Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-Sync: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality AMD FSR: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD FSR 2: Off

Graphics

Field view: 75.5

75.5 Texture quality: High

High Visual effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Post processing quality: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: On

On Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Atmosphere quality: High

High Cinematics depth of field quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

High Light shafts: On

On Local exposure: On

On Mesh quality: High

High Cinematics motion blur quality: High

High Particle quality: High

High Shadow mesh quality: High

High Shadow resolution quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Mesh pool size: High

High Shadow rendering pool size: High

High Render target pool size: 20

Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is much more capable than its non-Ti sibling. Gamers with this GPU can turn off DLSS and run the shooter at native 1080p resolution without major performance hiccups. However, we don't recommend cranking up the settings any higher than what was prescribed for the 3060.

The best graphics options combination for the RTX 3060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Gamma correction: As per preference

As per preference Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-Sync: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off AMD FSR: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD FSR 2:

Graphics

Field view: 75.5

75.5 Texture quality: High

High Visual effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Post processing quality: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: On

On Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Atmosphere quality: High

High Cinematics depth of field quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

High Light shafts: On

On Local exposure: On

On Mesh quality: High

High Cinematics motion blur quality: High

High Particle quality: High

High Shadow mesh quality: High

High Shadow resolution quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Mesh pool size: High

High Shadow rendering pool size: High

High Render target pool size: 20

The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti can easily play Immortals of Aveum with the above graphics settings applied. Gamers with these GPUs are in for a decent experience in this demanding and graphically pleasing title.