Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are high-performance 1080p gaming cards designed to run the latest titles without framerate drops. Even a couple of years following launch, these GPUs continue to be excellent cards for playing the latest and most demanding games like Immortals of Aveum, the first-person shooter from EA that has been designed on Unreal Engine 5. The game bundles scenic visuals and is based on the latest technologies fueled by the technologically advanced game engine from Epic Games.
All of this also means the title is very demanding and requires some of the best hardware for a decent experience. Gamers on the 3060 and the 3060 Ti need to tweak the graphics settings adequately to get a smooth and stable framerate in the title.
In this article, we will fill you in on the best graphics settings for the two 60-class GPUs from Team Green. If you are playing the title with any of these graphics cards, feel free to apply the settings combination for the best experience.
Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 can handle Immortals of Aveum at 1080p with the high settings applied. However, for a decent experience, we recommend turning DLSS on for no major performance drops below the ideal framerate.
With the following settings applied, the game runs pretty well on the 60-class graphics card:
Display
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Gamma correction: As per preference
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- V-Sync: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- AMD FSR: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD FSR 2: Off
Graphics
- Field view: 75.5
- Texture quality: High
- Visual effects quality: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Post processing quality: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: On
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Atmosphere quality: High
- Cinematics depth of field quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
- Light shafts: On
- Local exposure: On
- Mesh quality: High
- Cinematics motion blur quality: High
- Particle quality: High
- Shadow mesh quality: High
- Shadow resolution quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Mesh pool size: High
- Shadow rendering pool size: High
- Render target pool size: 20
Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is much more capable than its non-Ti sibling. Gamers with this GPU can turn off DLSS and run the shooter at native 1080p resolution without major performance hiccups. However, we don't recommend cranking up the settings any higher than what was prescribed for the 3060.
The best graphics options combination for the RTX 3060 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Gamma correction: As per preference
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- V-Sync: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- AMD FSR: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD FSR 2:
Graphics
- Field view: 75.5
- Texture quality: High
- Visual effects quality: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Post processing quality: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: On
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Atmosphere quality: High
- Cinematics depth of field quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
- Light shafts: On
- Local exposure: On
- Mesh quality: High
- Cinematics motion blur quality: High
- Particle quality: High
- Shadow mesh quality: High
- Shadow resolution quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Mesh pool size: High
- Shadow rendering pool size: High
- Render target pool size: 20
The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti can easily play Immortals of Aveum with the above graphics settings applied. Gamers with these GPUs are in for a decent experience in this demanding and graphically pleasing title.