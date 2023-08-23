Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for Steam Deck

Immortals of Aveum, the new first-person shooter from EA, is now out on all major platforms, including the Steam Deck. The game is built on Unreal Engine 5 and encompasses some of the best visual effects and quality for an intense experience.

This means performance on machines with weak hardware is sub-optimal. Thus, players with the Valve handheld will have to resort to some compromises to get playable framerates in the game.

Like most other AAA releases of the year, Immortals of Aveum bundles a bunch of settings that can make choosing the best options a bit of a chore. To help solve this issue, we will list the best graphics settings combination for the Steam Deck in this article.

Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

30 FPS in Immortals of Aveum on the Deck is possible, but with some compromises. For starters, you will have to play the title at the lowest settings. Over that, a bit of temporal upscaling (AMD FSR) is required for a smooth 30 FPS in the game.

Our recommendations for playing Immortals of Aveum at 30 PFS on the Steam Deck are as follows:

Display

Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Gamma correction: As per preference

As per preference Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-Sync: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD FSR 2: Performance

Graphics

Field view: 75.5

75.5 Texture quality: Low

Low Visual effects quality: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Post processing quality: Low

Low Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Low

Low Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Ambient occlusion quality: Low

Low Atmosphere quality: Low

Low Cinematics depth of field quality: Low

Low Foliage quality: Low

Low Light shafts: Off

Off Local exposure: Off

Off Mesh quality: Low

Low Cinematics motion blur quality: Low

Low Particle quality: Low

Low Shadow mesh quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution quality: Low

Low Subsurface scattering quality: Low

Low Mesh pool size: Low

Low Shadow rendering pool size: Low

Low Render target pool size: 20

Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

The EA first-person shooter may not hit 60 FPS on the Steam Deck, even with a bunch of compromises. We recommend turning down the resolution to 720p for a 40-50 FPS experience in the title.

The best settings combination for 60 FPS on the Valve handheld console are as follows:

Overall, Immortals of Aveum is a demanding title that only high-end PCs can render at high framerates with the best graphics settings. Thus, players on the Steam Deck might not be able to enjoy the game the best.