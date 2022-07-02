ImperialHal calls out Apex streamers Diegosaurs and FaithTTV for allegedly viewbotting

Phillip "ImperialHal" (currently TSM.FTX ImperialHal) took to Twitter to make some serious accusations against fellow Apex streamers Diegosaurs and FaithTTV. Through a now-deleted tweet, the TSM pro player shared more details of his suspicions of the two aforementioned streamers viewbotting their streams.
Although the tweet has since been deleted, popular internet personality Jake Lucky shared screenshots of Phillip's tweet and replies. In a thread of tweets that the pro Apex Legends player shared, he accused both FaithTTV and Diegosaurs of using illegitimate methods and scripts to increase their viewer counts.
Viewbotting is the act of artificially increasing the viewer count of a stream using bots and programming software. Doing so creates a larger audience and fake viewership, which is something that Twitch doesn't allow and is against their policies.
ImperialHal shares evidence against FaithTTV and Diegosaurs for alleged viewbotting
According to the 23-year-old Twitch star, the accused parties were allegedly creating fake accounts that were inactive and created the very same day as their streaming schedule. Furthermore, Phillip also noted that both streamers get an instant boost in their viewership within the first few minutes of their stream, which is an anomaly to the regular Twitch algorithm.
ImperialHal also exclaimed that the viewership count of sponsored streams and Apex streams (their primary content) for both the streamers have always been similar, which is further evidence, according to him, of viewbotting.
Diegosaurs responded to the claims through his replies on the deleted tweet and said:
"I just woke up to this, I’d be more than happy to just talk to you bro and you know that, to my knowledge, myself and Faith are not having our viewers boosted. I understand and hear what you’re saying though just let me know if you wanna talk. Last thing anyone needs is drama rn"
However, Phillip deleted the tweet shortly after and issued a public apology after it caused severe backlash from the community. Following this, he tweeted an apology:
Later on, both Faith and Diego responded to the apology tweet:
Fans' reaction to the unexpected drama
Fans shared their opinions about the entire fiasco within the same Twitter thread. Here's what they commented regarding TSM ImperialHal's viewbotting accusations against Diego and Faith:
The Florida-born pro player, who joined TSM in 2019, currently boasts over 1.6 million followers on his Twitch channel. Additionally, he has a YouTube channel pumping out content steadily with over 270,000 subscribers.