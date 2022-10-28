"In gods name, stop it" - Fans disgruntled following the commission's decision to allow Jake Paul to fight Anderson Silva

The fight between MMA legend Anderson Silva and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been announced to be going through as of this writing and fans are not pleased about it.

For those unaware, the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission was reported to have been looking into Anderson Silva's physical condition before giving their green signal to the match.

Reports suggested that Silva had been knocked out twice in camp, implying that he may not be in the best of shape physically before the actual fight. However, earlier today, the commission board conferred and gave the match a go-ahead signal.

A large section of fans believe that this only gives Jake Paul the opportunity to get yet another victory in his bag. Reacting to the news, one Twitter user posted:

"In gods name, stop it!"

Fans criticize commission's decision, fear Jake Paul might get an easy win against Anderson Silva

Here's the report of the confirmation of the match. According to the tweet:

"The Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission have agreed to let Anderson Silva go through with his fight against Jake Paul, after requiring him to take extra medical exams."

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



Silva said in an interview that he was knocked out 2x during training camp, raising red flags. via The Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission have agreed to let Anderson Silva go through with his fight against Jake Paul, after requiring him to take extra medical exams.Silva said in an interview that he was knocked out 2x during training camp, raising red flags. via @marcraimondi The Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission have agreed to let Anderson Silva go through with his fight against Jake Paul, after requiring him to take extra medical exams.Silva said in an interview that he was knocked out 2x during training camp, raising red flags. via @marcraimondi https://t.co/ixQvyoFGIp

As stated earlier, viewers have not been convinced regarding the match. Considering that Silva, now 47, has a long-lasting legacy, his supporters certainly don’t want the former YouTuber to leave any blemishes on it by defeating him.

Twitter user @carI3gs belives that the commission should not be letting the match take place due to health concerns:

Carlos @carl3gs @ESPNRingside @marcraimondi The commission should be thinking about the fighters health and not allowing it to take place @ESPNRingside @marcraimondi The commission should be thinking about the fighters health and not allowing it to take place

Another user suggested that Silva could become yet another victim of the commission's prioritization of revenue over the health of the athletes involved:

It is no secret that many fans consider Jake Paul to be a "loud mouth." Having beaten a former MMA athlete before (Tyrone Woodley), Jake was quick to proclaim himself as the best boxer in the influencer-boxing scene. Keeping this in mind, one user said:

danny d @DanPicture_ @ESPNRingside @marcraimondi Jesus Christ he’s gunna lose and we have to listen to Jake Paul again for months 🙄 @ESPNRingside @marcraimondi Jesus Christ he’s gunna lose and we have to listen to Jake Paul again for months 🙄

In a similar vein, another user posted their opinion, saying:

Yeah_Buddy @Yeah_Buddy3 @ESPNRingside @marcraimondi This is all a round bad. I think that Silva will take a dive in the 5th but Silva should not be fighting. Paul will then walk around like a tough guy who beat an almost 50 year old. @ESPNRingside @marcraimondi This is all a round bad. I think that Silva will take a dive in the 5th but Silva should not be fighting. Paul will then walk around like a tough guy who beat an almost 50 year old.

Anderson Silva and Jake Paul's match details

The two athletes will take on each other on Saturday at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. The match will be available on PPV on Showtime Boxing. Viewers outside the US can catch the fight on FITE.tv, as reported by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Predictions.

Prior to the match, Jake comes in with an undefeated record (5-0). Anderson Silva, on the other hand, has a record of 34 wins to 11 losses; he retired in October 2020.

