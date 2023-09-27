India gets eliminated from Asian Games 2023 League of Legends after being defeated by Vietnam

The League of Legends Asian Games 2023 tournament under the Esports medal event started on September 25, 2023. The Indian lineup was one of the four teams that were directly seeded into the quarterfinals, thanks to their flawless record in the Central and South Asia seeding tournament, where they swept aside Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Despite this, the Vietnam squad proved to be too formidable for India on September 27, 2023, as the former ended India's dream at the event.

Team India secures a fifth-place finish at League of Legends Asian Games 2023

Expand Tweet

Team India's League of Legends roster for the Asian Games 2023 event comprised:

Top - Aditya "Krow" Selvaraj

Selvaraj Top - Sanindhya "Deadcorp" Malik

Malik Jungle - Aakash "Infi" Shandilya

Shandilya Mid - Akshaj " Kai" Shenoy (Captain)

Shenoy (Captain) ADC - Mihir "Lotus" Ranjan

Ranjan Support - Arvind "CrankO" Trivedi

Trivedi Coach- Samuel "Boc" Boudrie

The Indian team played against the Vietnam team on September 27, 2023. The players of the Vietnam team included:

Top - Trần "Kiaya" Duy Sang

Duy Sang Jungle - Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh

Duy Khánh Mid- Đặng "Kati" Thanh Phê

Thanh Phê Mid - Lê "Glory" Ngọc Vinh

Ngọc Vinh ADC - Trần "Artemis" Quốc Hưng

Quốc Hưng Support - Trần "Bie" Đức Hiếu

Đức Hiếu Coach - Lê "SofM" Quang Duy

The matchup was a best-of-three and saw Vietnam win the two games to take the series victory with a 2-0 scoreline. The following tables below will break down the detailed statistics of both games.

Statistics and results of Game 1:

India - Red Side Role Vietnam - Blue Side (WINNER) Deadcorp - Jax (1/4/2) Top Kiaya - Renekton (3/2/5) Infi - Ivern (1/4/3) Jungle Levi - Nidalee (2/1/8) Kai - Tristana (0/3/2) Mid Glory - LeBlanc (2/1/7) Lotus - Ashe (1/4/0) ADC Artemis - Xayah (12/0/2) CrankO - Lissandra (1/4/1) Support Bie - Rakan (0/0/14)

Statistics and results of Game 2:

India - Blue Side Role Vietnam - Red Side (WINNER) Deadcorp - Jax (3/4/3) Top Kiaya - K'Sante (3/5/8) Infi - Sejuani (3/5/2) Jungle Levi - Ivern (2/2/15) Kai - Tristana (1/5/3) Mid Glory - Jayce (10/0/8) Lotus - Miss Fortune (0/5/2) ADC Artemis - Kai'Sa (9/1/6) CrankO - Nautilus (2/6/3) Support Bie - Leona (1/1/12)

Despite Team India's best efforts, they were unable to stand up to the might of Vietnam. However, the team gained valuable experience as this was the first time they played against an opponent of a high caliber. With more time and practice, India as a region can have serious potential in League of Legends.

India's campaign in Esports at Asian Games 2023 will continue as the Dota 2 team will start their run against Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines in the opening group stage games on September 29, 2023