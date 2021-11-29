India receives official invitation for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals

In a surprising development from the side of PUBG Mobile esports, the much talked about special invite to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021) will go to an Indian team. This news brought a wave of happiness among the Indian esports fans waiting to see Indian teams go up against the global teams.

The PMGC 2021 boasts a massive prize pool of USD 6 Million and has been divided into three stages; The East and the West Leagues and the Grand Finals. 40 Teams will play in the League Stage of the competition, with teams equally divided among the east and west (20 teams per league).

Teams from the East and the West Leagues will battle separately but simultaneously over three weeks to qualify for their respective league finals. 16 out of the 20 teams in each league will be eligible for the respective League Finals. 9 Teams from the East League Finals while six teams from the West League Finals will eventually qualify for the Grand Finals, which are scheduled to be held from the 21st to the 23rd of January 2022. These teams will be joined by a specially invited 16th Indian team.

PUBG Mobile: Indian team set to compete in PGMC 2021 Grand Finals

This will be the first time since the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL: 2020) that an Indian team will compete globally. In the PMWL: East 2020, the Indian squad of OREsports secured the 2nd spot among top teams from the East region. Indian teams were not Invited to the PMGC: 2020 due to the ban of PUBG Mobile in India during that period.

It would also be interesting to witness which team gets the invite to the finals, with the final of BGIS: 2021 (The first Indian major event since the release of BGMI) scheduled to end on the 16th of January 2022. Some speculations that the slot will go to the winner are there in the market, although no official announcement regarding this has been made yet.

The performance of the Invited Indian team will also be a point of interest. With the special invite given to the Indian region, all eyes will be on the team throughout the finals.

