India’s BGMI stars Jonathan and Snax nominated for Esports Content Creator of the Year 2025

By Gametube
Published Oct 16, 2025 18:46 GMT
Jonathan and Snax have been named for Esports Content Creator Award 2025 (Image via Instagram/GodLike, Snax Gaming)
Jonathan and Snax have been named for Esports Content Creator Award 2025 (Image via Instagram/GodLike, Snax Gaming)

Jonathan Gaming and Snax from India have been nominated for the Esports Content Creator of the Year 2025 award. A total of 12 finalists have been selected in this category. Fans can vote for their favourite creators on the official website of the Esports Awards 2025 until November 12, 2025.

The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. This year, the Decade Awards were hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the Esports Awards celebrated its 10th anniversary on August 10. The organization announced the finalists for the Esports Awards 2025 in 21 categories on October 16.

Esports Content Creator of the Year 2025 finalists

Here are the 12 players who have been nominated for the Esports Content Creator of the Year 2025:

  1. Jonathan Gaming
  2. Snax Gaming
  3. Caedrel
  4. JYNXZI
  5. CLIX
  6. Tarik
  7. Gaules
  8. NiceWigg
  9. OHMEPIXEL
  10. TheDonato
  11. Tactical Rab
  12. Zoomaa

Jonathan Amaral is a popular PUBG Mobile/BGMI athlete. He has gained a massive fan following after performing well in many esports tournaments over the past seven years. He plays for GodLike Esports and has won many accolades for his outstanding performances.

Jonathan Gaming has more than 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube and around 4.1 million followers on Instagram. His unique content and gameplay are well-loved by fans. He was nominated for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year in 2022. PUBG Mobile star Order (from China) was crowned the winner in this category, while Jonathan had finished second.

Raj “Snax” Verma is a former PUBG Mobile/BGMI esports player and one of the famous gaming content specialists in India. He has around 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Instagram. He is currently a part of S8UL Esports, a popular Indian organization.

Snax uploads both gaming and non-gaming content on his YouTube channel, where he also livestreams playing BGMI. He started his esports journey in 2019 and retired from the competitive scene in 2022. As such, he will be one of the top contenders for the Esports Content Creator of the Year award 2025.

GodLike and S8UL have been nominated for the Esports Content Group of the Year at the Esports Awards 2025. Both Indian organizations are wildly popular and feature multiple content creators.

Apart from Jonathan and Snax, many famous creators have been named for the Esports Content Creator of the Year award. Tarik Celik is a former Counter-Strike and Valorant player who is currently considered one of the most popular streamers in the world. Some other popular creators, like CAEDREL, OHNPIXEL, Jynxzi, and GAULES, have also been nominated in this category.

Edited by Niladri Roy
