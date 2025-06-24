“This one broke me a little,” Jonathan Gaming after Team GodLike’s elimination from BMPS 2025

BGMI star Jonathan Gaming reacts after his team GodLike, was eliminated from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. The veteran player also said that he tried to play a different role in the team, but it didn't work out. He thanked the fans for their love and support during his lowest moments.

Team GodLike failed to perform well in the Semifinals of the BMPS 2025 and couldn’t secure a spot in the Grand Finals. The Punk-led lineup had an average run in both weeks of the Semifinals. Apart from them, many fan-favourite and experienced teams, like Soul, Revenant XSpark, and Orangutan, failed to reach the Grand Finals of the BGMI event.

Jonathan Gaming’s message to fans

Jonathan Gaming reacts to Team GodLike’s elimination from BMPS 2025 (Image via Instagram/Jonathan Gaming)

Jonathan shared a message for fans after his team’s elimination from the BMPS 2025 on his Instagram's Broadcast channel. He said:

“This one broke me a little. I didn’t feel like myself out there and it’s been eating me up inside. Tried a different role, hoping it would work, but things didn’t work out the way I expected. It’s hard not to feel like I let myself down”.

He further added:

“But your love and support pulled me through the lowest moments. Thank you for not giving up on me, even when I felt like giving up on myself. I’m not done. I’m finding my way back stronger, and more me than ever”.

Team GodLike was the runner-up of the BGIS 2025, the first major of the year. Jonathan was the FMVP, while Admino was the MVP of the season. The club added Spower to the lineup right before the BMPS 2025. Despite featuring top-tier players, the team failed to perform as expected in the event.

GodLike had a good start to the BMPS 2025 as they played well in Round 1 and qualified directly for Round 3. The team failed to maintain its consistency in the Semifinals.

The side had missed their spot in the Grand Finals by a single point during the first week of the Semifinals. They stood ninth in Week 1. The lineup faltered completely in Week 2 of the Semifinals and ranked 16th in the overall standings. Jonathan and his teammates will aim to bounce back in the second half of the year.

The Grand Finals of the BMPS 2025 is slated to be held from July 4 to 6 in Delhi. The 16 finalists will clash for more than ₹3 crore in the prize pool. Many underdogs have made it to the finale.

