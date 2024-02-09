"Insane marketing": Fans go wild as clips of Adin Ross on the Las Vegas Sphere go viral on social media

A clip of the famous Las Vegas Sphere featuring Kick streamer Adin Ross and Playboy Carti has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans wondering about the cost of such marketing. The former had allegedly spent $2 million to collaborate with the rapper on a stream, and it appears that this was a part of the same promotion.

As one of the most popular livestreamers on Kick, Adin Ross has amassed a massive online fanbase who regularly tune in to watch him go live. Many were astonished to see the clips of the streamer on the Sphere. While others noted how bizarre it would look up close, one X user said:

"LMAOOOO insane marketing."

Some fan reactions (Image via X)

Clip of Adin Ross on the Las Vegas MSG Sphere goes viral

For those unaware, the Las Vegas Sphere is a massive arena located east of the famous strip in Nevada and is owned by the Madison Square Garden Group. It has been making headlines since it was unveiled in September 2023 because of its unique and large animations. Recently, it was used to promote the upcoming Superbowl.

Adin Ross, known for his extravagant lifestyle, has been collaborating with various celebrities over the last few years. He has brought popular artists and rappers to his streams, including the likes of 21 Savage, Drake, and many more. A few days ago, he set up a session with none other than Playboy Carti.

Expand Tweet

Fans and fellow content creators such as Kai Cenat were quite excited about the stream, with a fair few Twitch streamers also tuning in. However, the actual video was quite short after Playboy Carti left after a few minutes on camera. The incident elicited quite a reaction, with many calling it a scam, as Adin Ross claimed he had paid millions to arrange it.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions to the Las Vegas Sphere clip featuring the Kick streamer, with some making fun of the amount of money it must have taken to make that happen.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the stream with the rapper, Adin Ross publicly apologized to his fanbase, stating that he had "tried." Moreover, fans did get to witness the streamer get into a controversial situation with 21 Savage some days later. The reader should note that he has also been trying to get Playboy Carti to come back on stream since then.