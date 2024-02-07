IN PHOTOS: Las Vegas Sphere flaunts Super Bowl 2024 helmets feat. Chiefs and 49ers

The Las Vegas Sphere changed into the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers helmets ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday night in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, and the city is all in on the promo for the big game.

On Tuesday night, the Sphere changed into the 49ers and Chiefs helmets, which caught the attention of NFL fans.

Along with the Sphere showing off 49ers and Chiefs helmets, they also showed off past Super Bowl rings.

The Sphere showing off Super Bowl rings and the helmets of the two teams only add to the anticipation for the big game on Sunday night.

Super Bowl 58 odds: Who is favored to win in 49ers vs Chiefs?

Super Bowl 58 is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers are currently two-point favorites to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. On the money line, San Francisco is -122 while the Chiefs are +102, with the over/under set at 47.5 points.

It is the third straight game that Kansas City will be the betting underdog, which has added a chip on the shoulder for Patrick Mahomes.

"It kind of lit a fire under some guys, including myself," Mahomes said, via TSN. "At the end of the day, it's playoff games. You want to win. This is what you play for and I think that fire — regardless of if we were an underdog or not — would have been lit, because this is the time of year that you work for, and you put in those hard practices for."

Mahomes added:

"I think we have that mindset that if we're going to practice the way we do, and we work the way we work, we're not going to let it slide. We're going to maximize our opportunity every time we’re out there.”

The 49ers, meanwhile, are looking to finally get over the hump after San Francisco lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs in 2020.

Heading into the game, San Francisco tight end George Kittle said they aren't paying attention to the odds and know the Chiefs are dangerous.

“They should have all the attention,” Kittle said. “I think they're very used to it. I don't think it's a distraction for them. But while we might be under the radar, I guess, to people on the outside, I think the Chiefs are very aware that we're not.”

Super Bowl 58 goes down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST.