Irish Twitch streamer gets asked about the Queen's passing, gives blunt reply

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been a topic of discussion in many streams, and one Twitch streamer, in particular, was quite upfront with her feelings. During a recent livestream, JustaMinx was asked how she felt about Queen Elizabeth II’s demise with regard to her Irish roots.

Though she does live in America, JustaMinx was born in Ireland, and while it’s unclear if the viewer was trying to troll the Twitch streamer, she delivered a very succinct response.

Twitch streamer JustaMinx shares her feelings regarding the Queen’s passing

During a recent JustaMinx Twitch stream, one viewer asked a very topical question, bringing up Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch passed away this past week, and many have shared their opinions regarding her reign. The viewer asked:

“As an Irish person, can you comment on the Queen?”

Shortly thereafter, JustaMinx observed a brief moment of silence and looked particularly upset. She would play an Irish song and speak up. Switching to her full camera and panning away from Fall Guys, JustaMinx stated:

“I’m glad the b**ch is dead.”

The Twitch streamer was later seen cackling with her friend.

Reddit discusses Ireland and the British crown

The Irish are well-known to have a tenuous history with the British Crown, so the Twitch streamer’s blunt response did not surprise many. One Redditor in particular pointed out that the Irish have 800 years of reasons to distrust and dislike Britain.

This led to users questioning people’s takes on the Queen’s passing. Particular subject of discussion were Americans being offended by negative thoughts about the crown. One user also alluded to Hasan as a Turkish American who didn’t seem troubled by her passing at all.

A Redditor called it the “most reasonable JustaMinx” clip, which received hundreds of upvotes on the site. One user also wondered if JustaMinx would receive a comment hate thread like HasanAbi did when he reacted to the passing of the Queen.

Pokimane was also mentioned in the LiveStreamFails Reddit.

One Redditor simply didn't understand why so many people were being facetious about the situation. However, a few replies came through to succinctly explain everything to them.

Over 450 comments were made in the thread, stemming from JustaMinx's brief Twitch clip. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has led to responses both positive and negative, all around the globe. The discourse has involved Twitch streamers and major companies expressing their feelings about the recent event.

