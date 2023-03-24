IRL streamer CDawgVA raises $300K for charity, celebrates hitting a million followers moments later

Connor "CDawgVA," an IRL streamer on Twitch, achieved two significant milestones during a cycling marathon stream in Japan. His fans generously donated to the charity fundraiser to help CDawgVA reach his $300K goal. Shortly after, Connor received the exciting news that he had surpassed 1 million followers on Twitch. As someone who has worked hard to build his channel over the past several years, he expressed gratitude to his fans for their support.

"Holy sh*t, let's go!" - CDawgVA expressed his excitement during his latest charity event

CDawgVA is well-known for his charity streams, particularly for the way he combines them with IRL cycling through the roads of Japan. These marathons can last for several days, and he ends up covering hundreds of kilometers.

The recent ongoing stream has been no different. Reaching the 300K mark was an exciting moment for the streamer, who said:

"Holy sh*t, thank you chat, thank you so much. I really really appreciate it. Three hundred thousand dollars! Holy sh*t, let's go! F**k yes. Three hundred thousand! We're gonna go even higher Pete (his friend)."

He shared his elation on Twitter and posted a picture of himself celebrating the recent achievements with a mug of beer. He wrote:

"DAY 7 WENT WELL! OVER $320,000 RAISED! TOMORROW WE HAVE A ROUGH DAY AHEAD OF US!"

Connor hit a million followers the same day, but his excitement upon reaching the charity goal was still greater. His humble reaction showed that he genuinely cares more about the good he is doing than the numbers, endearing him further to his fans. He said:

"One million. Nice."

Twitter and Reddit congratulate the streamer

Fans expressed their happiness and excitement on Twitter after the streamer's recent milestones. They congratulated him on reaching his $300K charity goal and surpassing 1 million followers on Twitch.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

M3ccado @m3ccado @CDawgVA yo it might just be possible to reach 500,000 by the end of this, either way a tremendous amount made to a great cause, keep it up chris and connor, yous are doing brilliant, keep cheering them on pete @CDawgVA yo it might just be possible to reach 500,000 by the end of this, either way a tremendous amount made to a great cause, keep it up chris and connor, yous are doing brilliant, keep cheering them on pete 😀

oug @geosaurusrex @CDawgVA congratulations on hitting two milestones in one day, monke!!! @CDawgVA congratulations on hitting two milestones in one day, monke!!! https://t.co/zuiv4fVqg7

Natsu!😈 @Natsuku_Senpai @CDawgVA Let's gooooo, you got this for tomorrow you have Pete and chat to cheer you all the way you got easy!! @CDawgVA Let's gooooo, you got this for tomorrow you have Pete and chat to cheer you all the way you got easy!!😌😊

Hammerstrike81 @hammerstrike881

You boys are amazing and inspiring. Thanks for EVERYTHING that you're doing.

But it ain't over yet. More pain. More hills. More struggles...

Nothing that you haven't already DESTROYED, tho. Like you've DESTROYED the previous $320,000 record~!

Keep it up, rockstars! @CDawgVA Let's GO.You boys are amazing and inspiring. Thanks for EVERYTHING that you're doing.But it ain't over yet. More pain. More hills. More struggles...Nothing that you haven't already DESTROYED, tho. Like you've DESTROYED the previous $320,000 record~!Keep it up, rockstars! @CDawgVA Let's GO.You boys are amazing and inspiring. Thanks for EVERYTHING that you're doing.But it ain't over yet. More pain. More hills. More struggles...Nothing that you haven't already DESTROYED, tho. Like you've DESTROYED the previous $320,000 record~!Keep it up, rockstars!

Fans on Reddit also created threads to congratulate the streamer for his achievements.

Reddit fans congratulate Connor and comment on his friends. (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

CDawgVA recently won an award at the Streamer Awards 2023 for Best Philanthropic Stream Event for his incredible 500 Mile Cyclethon in September 2022. To read more about the other winners of the event, click here.

