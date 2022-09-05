"We did it!" - CDawgVA celebrates after finally completing his 500-mile charity Cyclathon 

IRL streamer Connor "CDawgVA" and English YouTuber Chris Broad, a.k.a Abroad in Japan, have successfully completed their 500-mile (804 KM) Cyclathon. Stepping out on August 29, the pair began their journey in Hokkaido, Japan.
Cyclathons are generally organized by groups or individuals planning to raise awareness or accumulate funds for charitable groups. Connor has already shared the amount raised throughout his event.
The entire charity event spanned eight straight days, with each stream going beyond nine hours. Thanks to their undying efforts, the streamers have managed to raise over $310K for The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).
After accomplishing the feat, Connor exclaimed:
"We did it!"
CDawgVA raises over $310K for charity
Aside from CDawgVA and Abroad in Japan, the duo were also joined by Twitch streamer Peter "PremierTwo" who was primarily accompanied in a van by the rest of the crew.
The group's itinerary was confined within Hokkaido. The trip was a smashing success with the the party accumulating a large sum of funds for the IDF organization.
According to the official website, the institution helps people who are suffering from "Primary immunodeficiencies" (PI). PI is a collective of over 450 unusual chronic disorders in which a component of the body's innate immune system malfunctions.
The final destination of CDawgVA's venture was situated just outside Hakodate Railway Station in southern Hokkaido. After completing the entire charity stream, Conor leapt up in joy and exclaimed:
"For real it's done!, we did it, we did it, we did it."
Even Abroad in Japan was pleased with their achievements and embraced the Welsh streamer, to which the latter added:
"Oh my god, it's like my dad giving me a hug."
After completing their eight-day charity stream, the group were seen enjoying a fulfilling meal at one of McDonald's outlets in the city.
Fans react to the charity stream
Fans expressed their delight and praised the group for their phenomenal achievement. CDawgVA's latest stream even attracted a peak audience of almost 30K concurrent viewers. The clip of the group celebrating was also shared on the popular LSF subreddit, garnering a lot of reactions. Here are some of the comments:
Twitter users also chimed in with their tributes:
It is not just the fans who have lauded the group's achievement. VShojo member Ironmouse was among the biggest streamers to have voiced their appreciation towards the charity stream.