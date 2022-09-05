"We did it!" - CDawgVA celebrates after finally completing his 500-mile charity Cyclathon 

IRL streamer Connor "CDawgVA" and English YouTuber Chris Broad, a.k.a Abroad in Japan, have successfully completed their 500-mile (804 KM) Cyclathon. Stepping out on August 29, the pair began their journey in Hokkaido, Japan.

Cyclathons are generally organized by groups or individuals planning to raise awareness or accumulate funds for charitable groups. Connor has already shared the amount raised throughout his event.

The entire charity event spanned eight straight days, with each stream going beyond nine hours. Thanks to their undying efforts, the streamers have managed to raise over $310K for The Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).

After accomplishing the feat, Connor exclaimed:

"We did it!"

CDawgVA raises over $310K for charity

Aside from CDawgVA and Abroad in Japan, the duo were also joined by Twitch streamer Peter "PremierTwo" who was primarily accompanied in a van by the rest of the crew.

The group's itinerary was confined within Hokkaido. The trip was a smashing success with the the party accumulating a large sum of funds for the IDF organization.

Connor



This has been one of the painful and heartwarming experience of my life.



I'm so lucky to have you guys supporting me, you're the best. I cannot express my gratitude, with the 500 Mile cyclethon over, we raised an INSANE $316,469.69 for the @IDFCommunity This has been one of the painful and heartwarming experience of my life.I'm so lucky to have you guys supporting me, you're the best. I cannot express my gratitude, with the 500 Mile cyclethon over, we raised an INSANE $316,469.69 for the @IDFCommunity.This has been one of the painful and heartwarming experience of my life.I'm so lucky to have you guys supporting me, you're the best. 💕💕 https://t.co/AcKe5XgAo7

According to the official website, the institution helps people who are suffering from "Primary immunodeficiencies" (PI). PI is a collective of over 450 unusual chronic disorders in which a component of the body's innate immune system malfunctions.

The final destination of CDawgVA's venture was situated just outside Hakodate Railway Station in southern Hokkaido. After completing the entire charity stream, Conor leapt up in joy and exclaimed:

"For real it's done!, we did it, we did it, we did it."

Even Abroad in Japan was pleased with their achievements and embraced the Welsh streamer, to which the latter added:

"Oh my god, it's like my dad giving me a hug."

After completing their eight-day charity stream, the group were seen enjoying a fulfilling meal at one of McDonald's outlets in the city.

Fans react to the charity stream

Fans expressed their delight and praised the group for their phenomenal achievement. CDawgVA's latest stream even attracted a peak audience of almost 30K concurrent viewers. The clip of the group celebrating was also shared on the popular LSF subreddit, garnering a lot of reactions. Here are some of the comments:

Twitter users also chimed in with their tributes:

Sharla✨



Proud of you🥹 🏻



@CDawgVA @AbroadInJapan Over 700km cycled - the entirety of Hokkaido! And over $310K raised for charity. Nicely done boys🏻 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳Proud of you🥹 Over 700km cycled - the entirety of Hokkaido! And over $310K raised for charity. Nicely done boys👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳Proud of you🥹🙌🏻❤️@CDawgVA @AbroadInJapan https://t.co/6JEz52rtqM

Petr Čala @PetrCala I don't use Twitter a lot, but thanks again @CDawgVA and @AbroadInJapan for stopping today for a chat, gratz on the cycle and making the charity goal. If you're up, I'd love to talk about the hike across Japan once it's done. Maybe a Trash Taste episode? Over beer seems cool too. I don't use Twitter a lot, but thanks again @CDawgVA and @AbroadInJapan for stopping today for a chat, gratz on the cycle and making the charity goal. If you're up, I'd love to talk about the hike across Japan once it's done. Maybe a Trash Taste episode? Over beer seems cool too. https://t.co/GdnHNZs1tQ

ONSTA ☕️ VTUBER💫✨ @OnstaMonsta 🏿 $200K raised for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and going strong, dawn of the final day let's GO It's been so dope watching @CDawgVA and @AbroadInJapan cycle across Hokkaido this week for charity!!$200K raised for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and going strong, dawn of the final day let's GO It's been so dope watching @CDawgVA and @AbroadInJapan cycle across Hokkaido this week for charity!! 🙌🏿✨$200K raised for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and going strong, dawn of the final day let's GO 🚴🚴🚴💨✨ https://t.co/mtMoDabaJS

Tom O'Hara



Was truly wholesome to see you both go even further beyond for an amazing cause!



Changed and will change many lives including your own through this great cycling journey, proud of what you achieved @IDFCommunity Incredible!Was truly wholesome to see you both go even further beyond for an amazing cause!Changed and will change many lives including your own through this great cycling journey, proud of what you achieved @CDawgVA @IDFCommunity Incredible!Was truly wholesome to see you both go even further beyond for an amazing cause!Changed and will change many lives including your own through this great cycling journey, proud of what you achieved 😄

It is not just the fans who have lauded the group's achievement. VShojo member Ironmouse was among the biggest streamers to have voiced their appreciation towards the charity stream.

