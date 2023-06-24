IRL streamer CookSux almost hit by a kid while livestreaming on Twitch

A clip of IRL streamer CookSux being harassed by a group of kids while streaming on Twitch has gone viral on social media. The clip gained quite a lot of traction on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where a post titled 'Punk kids swing on streamer' started garnering attention as many flocked to the comments to react.

IRL streaming has become quite popular worldwide, with content creators broadcasting themselves to their viewers as they travel. The streamer was in a car park in the UK when a group of what looked like teenagers approached him. After a bit of heckling, one of them put on a mask and, as the Reddit title explains, took a swing at CookSux's head.

Although the shot essentially missed, the clip has garnered over 60K views on Twitch alone as it spread online.

"Your face was on camera earlier": Kids attempt to hit IRL streamer CookSux on livestream as the police are called

The group of kids can be seen following the streamer as one of them attempts to engage him in conversation. CookSux, who has been attacked on stream before, was having none of it and tried to walk away and even told the group to leave him alone in no uncertain words. Just before the masked kid walks up behind him, the streamer can be heard saying:

"Can you like, give me some space brother?"

Clearly looking to cause a nuisance, one of the masked kids showed him his gloved hands and appeared to be asking for a high-five in a high-pitched tone. When the creator refused, saying, "I'm not touching...", the boy swung at him in an attempt to land a hit, but CookSux also brought his arm up in self-defense.

As he looked back at the boy in disbelief, he announced to the group in general that the camera had captured him without the mask earlier:

"You don't think your face was on camera earlier?"

This is true as Redditors under the clip posted links to clips from earlier in the stream when the boy's face is apparently visible. The clip also shows that the group of boys had been following him for quite some time and accosted him in a store.

After his statement, the masked boy attempted to walk up to him again but could be seen turning away when someone else called out, "Chill out." Meanwhile, CookSux walked away, calling him dumb:

"You are so dumb."

Later in the stream, CookSux contacted the police, filing a report with the description of the kids. The cop was quite amused, especially after hearing the streamer had visited Inverness in search of the Loch Ness monster.

Reddit reacts to the clip

Understandably, the Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were unhappy with how the kids treated the streamer, especially considering he was a tourist in a foreign country. Many expressed their disapproval, some even saying that going to the police was pointless.

Here are some of the general reactions r/LivestreamFail:

Streamers being harassed and attacked as they stream is not exactly new. Only last month, a clip of a Canadian Twitch streamer being racially abused in NYC went viral over Reddit.

