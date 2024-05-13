IRL Twitch streamer freaks out after not noticing a bat in her hotel corridor

A clip featuring IRL Twitch streamer JustKeth is garnering a lot of attention on social media after she did not notice a bat writhing around in the hotel lobby which the camera caught. After she entered the room without seeing the animal, her viewers tried to draw attention to the fact that there was a bat right outside her door.

Upon reading the messages about an animal inside and not realizing it was outside her room, JustKeth freaked out because she thought the bat had entered her room and stated:

"What the f**k are you talking about? What do you mean a bat? What the f**k are you guys talking about?!? Where?"

The clip above has been widely shared on social media platforms, with a post on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail aptly titled Streamer is blind as a bat garnering a lot of reactions from viewers.

Twitch streamer JustKeth reacts to finding a bat in her hotel

JustKeth is known for her IRL (In Real Life) streams on Twitch where she travels around the world while vlogging to her audience. With this genre of streaming gaining a lot of popularity in recent years on websites such as Twitch and Kick, creators such as her have a dedicated viewer base who regularly tune in to her channel.

JustKeth was staying at a hotel in Thailand in her most recent stream, where she encountered the bat. She had been coming into her room when the camera directly pointed at the animal while she was picking up a couple of water bottles from the floor of the corridor.

Timestamp 12:27:05

The streamer had completely failed to notice it at first, but after her audience notified her, she went out to investigate and found a bat lying in the corner. The revelation shocked the streamer, who appeared to calm down a bit after seeing that the animal was not moving.

JustKeth then proceeded to poke at the bat with her keychain:

"Ah! Hello. Are you dying?"

After being poked, the bat seemingly moved, which made the Twitch streamer pull back and exclaim:

"Oh s**t he is not dying! F**k, what are we going to do with this?"

JustKeth seemed quite concerned for the bat at this point, and noted that it was quite small, calling it a "baby bat" but was still apprehensive about approaching out of fear of getting bit. Later on, the IRL streamer even tried to help it, but she was unable to do so. In the end, the Twitch streamer just left the bat to fend for itself as it flew away from her door.