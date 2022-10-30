Is Adriana Chechik pregnant? Streamer reveals she was carrying at the time of back-breaking TwitchCon fall

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik revealed during her most recent stream that she was pregnant when she had the back-breaking accident at the recent TwitchCon.

The news shocked the world considering the incident was dangerous and Chechik's injury not only required her to undergo surgery but doctors also had to insert a metal rod in her back. On her first post-surgery stream, she gave an update on her condition and informed her audience that she too had no idea that she was pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital after the foam-pit incident.

Adriana Chechik had no idea she was pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital post-TwitchCon accident

Fans were in for a pleasant surprise as Adriana Chechik returned to streaming wearing a Halloween costume and gave some insight into her medical condition. While playing the multiplayer survival game Scum, the streamer told her audience that she was pregnant during the accident.

She said:

"I don't care if everyone's gonna know, but I was pregnant. And I didn't find out till I was in the hospital."

She also revealed that due to medical complications with her surgery, she had to terminate the pregnancy.

She continued:

"So I also have like crazy hormones. But I am not pregnant anymore because of the surgery. I couldn't keep it."

San Diego TwitchCon saw quite a few controversial incidents and the foam-pit accident was by far the most talked about one. The clip of Adriana Chechik writhing in pain at the convention did the rounds on social media platforms. Netizens then began debating why and how the streamer could be hurt so badly after landing in a pit of foam.

The streaming community was outraged that something so serious could have happened and the incident sparked outrage as individuals blamed the organizers for not taking adequate precautions to ensure the safety of participants.

AdrianaChechikTV @ChechikTv Clippy Chimp @ClippyChimp Adriana Chechik ( @ChechikTv ) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. Adriana Chechik (@ChechikTv) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. https://t.co/BRPSs1EKVI Two breaks in my back, metal rods in my back and a bruised ego this weekend. twitter.com/ClippyChimp/st… Two breaks in my back, metal rods in my back and a bruised ego this weekend. twitter.com/ClippyChimp/st…

In the video above, Chechik jumps into the foam pit, which seems to be a secure place, only to land on her tailbone and sustain serious injuries. The streamer can be seen attempting to stand up while, however, she eventually needed the assistance of medical professionals after gradually realizing how severe her situation was.

Social media reactions to Adriana Chechik's pregnancy news

The news of the pregnancy has received several reactions from the streaming community in general. The clip has accrued over 100,000 views within a day and social media has been buzzing with many people reacting to the news. Here are some of the reactions from Reddit:

With over 800,000 followers on Twitch, Adriana Chechik has become quite a popular streamer on the platform. Fans were quite relieved to see her back and were understandably heartbroken upon hearing about her pregnancy. Many clearly want her to sue the Amazon-owned streaming platform for negligence, but there has been no news on that front.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes