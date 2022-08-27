"Is anyone else getting zero audio in the gulag?": Warzone players are facing major sounds bugs in the Gulag

Call of Duty's flagship battle royale title, Warzone, has been a huge hit amongst players. Being free-to-play, the game has attracted a huge player base and, with consistent content updates, has maintained it as well. However, the game is replete with a major issue: glitches.

The game has a consistent history of being riddled with glitches and bugs that are so major that they have left a bad taste in the community's mouth.

A reliable audio setup is of utmost importance for a game such as Warzone. It can easily mean the difference between life and death during an intense skirmish.

The game's Gulag has been revamped as part of the game's final update, which is titled "Final Stand." Warzone's latest update has seen players grapple with a crippling audio glitch in the Gulag, causing them to get frustrated.

Warzone player takes to Reddit post to show major audio bug

A Reddit user by the name of u/PaleontologistDry656 took to Warzone's official subreddit to post about their experiences in a gunfight in the Gulag.

The player recounted his experience, saying that while they were in the Gulag, they were holding out, waiting for an audio indication from the enemy player to reveal their general position. All of a sudden, OP was killed by the enemy player from behind.

The Reddit user brought up the killcam footage, which showed the enemy player sprinting on the metallic floor all the way to OP's spawn, approaching him from behind, and eliminating him.

While the killcam revealed that the opponent had audible footsteps, this was not the case for OP, and he had no idea what hit him. To corroborate his story, the player also added gameplay footage of the incident.

It appears that OP is not alone with this problem. Other members of the community also posted about their audio glitching experiences in the Gulag. While there are no such audio glitches in the main game as of yet, the Gulag is plagued with this issue.

Warzone is not new to bugs

Call of Duty titles are quite enjoyable and dynamic. However, being riddled with bugs can greatly reduce how polished and fun a game feels. With this not being the first time that the game is experiencing such glaring issues, players are calling for better optimization and integration.

Hopefully, this is something that the developers address in Warzone 2.

