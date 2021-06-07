Is Battlegrounds Mobile India releasing this month? Everything we know so far

Krafton Inc. recently announced the revival of PUBG Mobile via the upcoming title, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The developers announced the latest battle royale title on May 6th. PUBG Mobile fans were elated to learn that the popular game is returning after months in exile.

Gamers are eager to know when Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released, and major speculation has revealed that Krafton will release the game in June.

Gamers are wondering whether the predictions are genuine or not. This article will reveal details of the speculation and discuss the possibility of the game releasing this month.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Is the game releasing in June?

PUBG Mobile fans wait with bated breath for the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has remained silent on the issue so far, leading to much speculation among fans.

Enthusiastic PUBG Mobile fans even came up with various theories regarding the release date.

The developers recently revealed a poster that showed a level three helmet silhouetted against a bright source of light. Gamers noticed this poster and claimed that it indicates the phenomenon of a solar eclipse. They quickly inferred that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be released on June 10th, as this date collides with a solar eclipse.

Finally 10 june is fixx date 👽

This picture is shows Solar eclipse of June 10

Thnxx for hits #battlegroundsmobileindia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/A03jquYk9n — Harshal Ubale (@HarshalUbale29) May 10, 2021

Popular PUBG Mobile influencers also took to their social media accounts to reveal the probable dates of the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Maxtern came up with an innovative idea to reveal the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The popular gaming content streamer announced a set of binary numbers on Twitter.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

The set of numbers initially bamboozled fans and followers. However, when converted into decimals, the answer was 18062021.

Gamers were quick to note that it revealed a date, June 18th, 2021, which they assumed to be the date of release for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Another famous PUBG Mobile influencer, Ghatak, revealed straightaway that Battlegrounds Mobile India would come out in the third week of June.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

GodNixon also conducted an interactive session with his fans, and most of them were concerned about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The gamer took to YouTube and hinted that fans could expect it to be released in June. GodNixon refrained from giving any specific date for the release, but fans expect it to come out in the final weeks of this month.

For now, players and popular streamers anticipate that the game will come out in June. However, the developers are yet to confirm anything regarding the same.

Fans must to keep an eye on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website as the developers can drop an official statement anytime.

Edited by Ravi Iyer