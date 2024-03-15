"Is it Jynxzi types? Is it Tyler1 types?" - Twitch streamer Disguised Toast says he's unable to figure out the future of content creation

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" stated that he was unable to figure out what the future of content creation was. While playing League of Legends, the streamer claimed content creation was "hard." Disguised Toast then name-dropped several well-known Twitch personalities, including Nicholas "Jynxzi," Tyler "Tyler1," and Kai Cenat, among others, and speculated on how the industry would evolve.

The former Hearthstone pro said:

"Content creation is hard. I don't envy them for, like, the struggles they're going through. Like honestly, I've been really struggling to figure out what is even the future of content creation. Is it Jynxzi types? Is it Tyler1 types? Is it Kai Cenat types? Is it Adin Ross types? It's almost going to be like a whole new ball game in a year or two."

"Very different upbringing" - Disguised Toast comments on the new generation of streamers becoming popular through TikTok

After reflecting on the future of content creation, Disguised Toast cited YouTube streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren's statement that he "has a shelf life of three years." The 32-year-old also referred to Ludwig's comments that he "needed to do something" in the three-year time frame that would set him up for the future.

While agreeing with the YouTuber's sentiments, Disguised Toast said:

"It's funny because like even someone like Ludwig, who is super successful and I believe he'll always be successful, says that he has a shelf life of three years. Three or four years. And he needs to do something in this three-year to kind of set him up for the future. And, I don't think he is wrong."

The OfflineTV (OTV) member then brought up the new generation of streamers who rose to prominence through TikTok, claiming that they had a "very different upbringing."

He added:

"The TikTok audience - the kids that grew up on TikTok, that grew up during COVID - like, they are becoming content creators, right? And, they have a very different upbringing than a lot of us."

Disguised Toast is a Twitch veteran who has been broadcasting on the Amazon-owned platform since 2015. At the time of writing, his channel had 2,839,047 followers, averaging over 3.2k viewers per stream. In 2019, the Taipei, Taiwan native shocked the online community when he announced an exclusive livestreaming deal with Facebook Gaming.