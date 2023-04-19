Disguised Toast's life outside streaming: What did he do before becoming a Twitch star?

Jeremy Wang, better known by his online alias "Disguised Toast," is undoubtedly one of the most popular American streamers. He has amassed a huge following on various social media platforms, including Twitch (2.8 million), YouTube (3.78 million), and Twitter (1.6 million), thanks to his engaging personality, humor, and content-creation skills.

But before his rise to fame, Jeremy had a unique story. He was born on November 25, 1991, in Taipei, Taiwan, before moving to Penang, Malaysia, and later immigrating to Ontario, Canada, with his family.

Disguised Toast speaks about growing up

During one of his streams, Disguised Toast opened up about his life growing up in Canada and how it helped shape him into the popular streamer he is today. He shared that he always had a special liking for performance and entertainment, eventually giving birth to his modern-day streamer self.

He revealed that back in high school, he gained a reputation by performing magic tricks. This gave him a sense of confidence and helped him develop his performance skills.

Jeremy once made a browser game called "The Frustration Game," which, despite being a small project, gained relative popularity. The game, which was created using Flash technology, had simple rules - players had to keep their mouse cursor within a designated area on the screen as it moved around.

Interestingly, "The Frustration Game" was played by popular YouTuber and content creator JJ "KSI" in 2012, which helped boost its popularity even further.

After completing high school, Jeremy went to the University of Waterloo, where he studied mathematics and computer science. However, he soon realized that he wasn't passionate about his studies and dropped out of university to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time content creator.

How did Jeremy get his online name?

Disguised Toast adopted his screen name from a character in the popular online card game Hearthstone. He started streaming on Twitch in 2015 and quickly gained a following with his unique blend of humor, gaming skills, and engaging personality.

As his popularity grew, Disguised Toast began to participate in various gaming tournaments and competitions, such as WCS Toronto. Initially, he would wear a mask to hide his face during these events, adding to the mystery and intrigue around his persona.

He has also competed professionally in Hearthstone tournaments to test his skills in the game. In fact, he participated in a PAX East event where he faced other professional Hearthstone players.

Joining OfflineTV

In October 2017, Disguised Toast joined OfflineTV, a group of content creators who live together in Los Angeles. The group also includes other popular streamers and content creators, such as Pokimane and Scarra.

As an OfflineTV member, he continued to create engaging content and interact with his fans. His humor, wit, and entertaining personality quickly made him a fan favorite, and his popularity continued to grow as he collaborated with other members of the group.

On August 12, 2021, Disguised Toast made a special appearance in the music video for the song "Inferno" by SubUrban and Bella Poarch. Disguised Toast's appearance in the music video added an extra layer of excitement and intrigue for fans, who were thrilled to see their favorite streamer make an appearance in the music video.

Disguised Toast has expanded his reach beyond being a successful streamer and is now the owner of a gaming organization. On January 8, 2023, he announced the formation of his professional Valorant team, Disguised (DSG), which will be competing in the North American Challengers League of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes