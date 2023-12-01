"Is this what the kids call Rizz?" - xQc's awkward interaction with stranger on livestream leaves fans in splits

Felix “xQc” has been getting a lot of mileage out of the Monkey App lately. The popular streamer has been using the app to chat with strangers all over the United States. While many of these conversations were interesting and even wholesome, one interaction was quite awkward. During a chat with a random woman on the Monkey App, the Kick streamer found himself at a loss for words and stumbled through the interaction.

While xQc may have been momentarily embarrassed by it, his chat and people online found it to be a memorable, entertaining event. Many found comfort in knowing someone as successful as Felix could be awkward in a conversation with a woman. One Reddit user commented on the situation:

"Is this what the kids call Rizz?"

Fans howl in laughter at xQc’s incredibly awkward interaction on stream

While browsing the Monkey App, xQc talked briefly to quite a few people. When the girl popped up on his screen, the streaming giant could not offer more than a “sup?” to which the girl responded similarly. While many of these chats have been memorable, this one just felt uncomfortable.

His next line was “Hi,” followed by “What are ya up to?” to which the stranger said they had nothing going on. When asked the same, Felix had a winning reply:

“Nothing. I’m not a good conversation starter. So. . .”

However, his conversation partner admitted to being in the same boat. While this was happening, his chat mocked him with “Diesofcringe,” while others suggested the girl was too young for the controversial streamer to flirt with anyway. Before the conversation could get started, Felix had one more gambit to try:

“Do people normally make convo with you?”

The first time he said it, the girl had no idea what he said, thinking he asked if people made out with her. He slowed down and repeated, to which she said people usually make conversation with her:

“Oh, s**t. My bad. I gotta go now.”

Felix's viewers didn't have a lot of sympathy for his lack of charisma (Image via Reddit)

Reddit found it to be a pretty hilarious moment. People who admitted they had difficulty speaking to women said they felt better about themselves after watching. Others would just mock it, offering up other weak conversation starters. Another would make light of his speech impediments and how quickly he talks.

Some on the social media platform would also highlight that the girl seemed genuinely nice, and that’s why xQc was having difficulty talking to her. In this situation, Redditors also joked about the streamer’s lack of Rizz or Charisma.

While this particular conversation didn’t go well for the streaming superstar, he has also gotten into some interesting chats with strangers, including buying a kid a gaming PC for Christmas.