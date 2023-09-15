IShowSpeed was apparently trying to make Behzinga's daughter cry at the Sidemen Charity Match dugouts

In a recent podcast, British YouTuber Ethan "Behzinga" and his wife Faith were discussing the Sidemen Charity match when they noted how streamer IShowSpeed was trying to make their one-year-old daughter cry while the players were waiting to walk out onto the field. The content creator-led event had a star-studded lineup with streamers and YouTubers from across North America and Europe, attracting millions of viewers.

Ethan, who scored the first goal of the match, brought his daughter to the pitch, and according to him and his wife, IShowSpeed was trying to make her cry by making faces. On the podcast, Faith said:

"Speed was just literally, 'cus you were just holding Olive (Behzinga's daughter) ,and I have got a video of it. Speed is actively trying to make Olive cry, like the faces that he was pulling were awful. I will screenshot it, and we can link the picture."

Expand Tweet

Watch: IShowSpeed making faces to scare Behzinga's daughter before the Sidemen Charity Match

Expand Tweet

Known for being chaotic and unruly, Darren has rapidly risen in popularity over the last two years and garnered fans from around the world due to his football-related content. In fact, the YouTube All-Stars forward was one of the favorites before the match even started.

While the Ohio native ultimately could not score a goal, Sidemen FC's Behzinga managed to get one past xQc around the eight-minute mark. The match, while being a charity event, had quite a number of internal rivals such as IShowSpeed and KSI, who had a few clashes on the pitch, including a viral penalty kick and an own goal.

That said, it appears both the YouTubers were interacting with Ethan's daughter at the dugouts. However, it looks like they had quite different approaches. As per Behzinga who was holding Olive, KSI was just trying to make her laugh while IShowSpeed was doing the opposite. After mimicking the scary faces that were pulled in front of the child, he exonerated KSI, saying:

"He's in front of Olive, yeah? I won't even lie. He's going like this (makes faces). Like that in front of Olive's face. JJ was trying to be cute, JJ was going peekaboo."

Here are a couple of fan reactions to the news on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Sidemen Charity Match was a huge success and reportedly raised over £2 million thanks to the millions of donations from live viewers and the tens of thousands of people who visited London Stadium to see the match.