IShowSpeed does Coke and Mentos challenge, instantly regrets his decision

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is known for taking up viral challenges that sometimes end up going wrong. In a recent live stream, Darren attempted to take on the popular Coke and Mentos challenge. However, things didn't go as planned, and the experiment resulted in a huge mess, as captured by his younger brother who recorded the whole thing.

The Coke and Mentos challenge, which has gained popularity on TikTok, involves dropping Mentos candies into a bottle of Coca-Cola or another carbonated drink, creating a fizzy explosion. While it can be a fun and entertaining experiment, it's important to take precautions and be safe while attempting such challenges.

IShowSpeed takes on the Coke and Mentos challenge, makes a huge mess

IShowSpeed is known for his penchant for outrageous challenges that are both comical and sometimes dangerous. In his latest YouTube stream, he attempted the popular Coke and Mentos challenge in his bathroom.

During the challenge, the Coke and Mentos reaction caused a huge explosion of fizz that ended up making a mess in the confined space of the washroom. The coke splattered in every direction possible, leaving the bathroom in a state of disarray.

(Timestamp: 02:47:00)

The aftermath of the challenge rendered IShowSpeed speechless. His bother, however, exclaimed:

"What are you doing? Bro, you're bugging. Bro, you're bugging. Bro, you gotta take a shower here."

What did the fans say regarding the clip?

The clip was shared on Speed's secondary YouTube channel, garnering thousands of views and likes from his fans. Here are some of them:

Fans found the entire sequence to be hilarious (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

Not the only TikTok challenge that has gone wrong

IShowSpeed is known for his willingness to take on various challenges, but not all of his attempts have gone according to plan.

In September 2022, he attempted the "lip challenge," a viral trend that involves using a suction cup to create the illusion of fuller lips. However, the suction cup caused his lips to swell up to an uncomfortable size, resulting in him experiencing discomfort.

In the same month, he attempted the "hottest chip" challenge, which requires consuming a chip made with the world's hottest chili pepper. Although he managed to complete the challenge, he endured an excruciating burning sensation in his mouth and throat.

