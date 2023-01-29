Minecraft YouTube channel hits milestone of 10 million subscribers

After more than 12 years on the platform, as well as tons of Minecraft updates, achievements, and events, the official YouTube channel for Mojang’s most coveted game celebrated reaching 10 million subscribers by uploading a special video on January 28.

Minecraft has been at the pinnacle of the survival genre throughout the last decade, taking the world by storm and appealing to players of every age. While the mechanics of the game can be complicated at times, it largely remains simple and, most importantly, highly accessible to gamers on all platforms.

Additionally, Mojang’s community has turned out to be one of the best reasons for the title's continued success. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the 10-million milestone video — which depicts the YouTube channel's journey — and how the game has fared over the last ten years.

Fans rejoice as Mojang releases rewind video on YouTube to commemorate Minecraft's latest achievement

Mojang is known for its entertaining YouTube videos, regardless of whether they involve an announcement related to a major event like Minecraft Live or a new update. The video released on the title's YouTube channel today was a compilation of the best moments of the last ten years and started off with the sun rising in the game's first official build followed by the very first video uploaded to their YouTube channel.

The video, shot all the way back in 2011, shows the founding members of the title's team wearing Creeper costumes and presenting little skits to announce various in-game features.

Avoma @Avoma1475 Minecraft recently hit 10 Million Subscribers on YouTube! Not sure exactly when, but it was very recent! Minecraft recently hit 10 Million Subscribers on YouTube! Not sure exactly when, but it was very recent! https://t.co/eOmJY1WSe2

The next few clips seen in the new video show them preparing for and filming the next few videos for the channel, indicating how far they’ve come. Many familiar faces — like lead game designer Jens "Jeb" and vanilla Minecraft director Agnes “LadyAgnes” — are seen throughout the compilation, which shows the team working on early mob models and other elements for the title.

Viewers also get a glimpse of one of the End's first designs, with the Ender Dragon soaring above the player and a village with multiple Creepers exploding in every direction.

However, one of the new video's best parts is the compilation of Minecon excerpts, which showcase memorable moments, such as performers dressed up as Spider Jockeys, the release of the Community Marketplace and its summer celebration, live bat models, old mob votes, biome votes, and dozens of skits.

Twitter reacts to Minecraft's YouTube channel passing 10 million subscribers

TheBestYoutuber @rebutuoYtseBehT The minecraft youtube channel hit 10 million subs The minecraft youtube channel hit 10 million subs https://t.co/Ksm1zRYRmT

MrG @MrGuardianMC , congratulations on Minecraft reaching 10 million YouTube subscribers

@Minecraft @YouTube Great achievement, congratulations on Minecraft reaching 10 million YouTube subscribers Great achievement🌟, congratulations on Minecraft reaching 10 million YouTube subscribers🎉👏🎉@Minecraft @YouTube

Mojang thanked the gigantic Minecraft community for staying by the developers' side through the years and jokingly requested that they “never leave.” Of course, this is unlikely as the game continues to get new content, which is something the community is satisfied with.

