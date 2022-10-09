IShowSpeed featured in UK rappers Tion Wayne and Aitch’s new song

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has taken fans by surprise after appearing in the music video of popular rapper Tion Wayne's new single Let's Go. The song also features fellow UK rapper Aitch.

IShowSpeed himself has experience in the musical world after releasing a few singles. His debut song titled Shake has garnered over 138 million views on YouTube, with his latest tune Ronaldo sitting at 20 million.

As for Let's Go, it has amassed over 500K views at the time of writing. Darren's surprise appearance was also clipped and shared across Twitter, garnering thousands of reactions and comments.

IShowSpeed surprises fans by appearing in a MV

Regardless of Darren's musical exploits, his brief addition to Tion Wayne's latest single has certainly raised some eyebrows. In the video, the streamer appears in his regular greenscreen setup to react to a golfing video from the British rapper.

The video starts with him marveling at a golf shot traveling 60-70 yards to get in the hole. Seeing the astonishing nature of the stroke, the streamer screams in disbelief before the video cuts into its hook. Initially, IShowSpeed also appeared on the thumbnail of the music video. However, since then, he has been edited out.

It is unclear whether the YouTuber filmed his reaction while in London earlier this month or recorded it at home. For those unaware, IShowSpeed was invited to partake in the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Match, which took place at The Valley Stadium in London.

Following his trip to the UK, the streamer has also hinted at a possible collaboration with UK YouTube star JJ "KSI." The latter incidentally had a song featuring Tion Wayne called Houdini. It remains to be seen if the Englishman and American will combine to create a song.

Fans react to the cameo

Darren is easily among the fastest growing streamers on YouTube. Unsurprisingly, his inclusion in any video will garner clicks. Many fans also believe that he was added due to his prominence. Here are some of the reactions to the music video:

IShowSpeed isn't the first social media star to make a cameo in a mainstream music video. Over the past few years, numerous influencers have been invited to appear in songs. One such example is Machine Gun Kelly's Daywalker, which included vocals from CORPSE HUSBAND and featured Valkyrae.

Music is not the only genre where social media personalities have appeared. Ryan Reynold's 2021 film Free Guy had cameos from streamers such as Pokimane, Ninja and JackSepticEye.

