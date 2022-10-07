Create

Watch: IShowSpeed prank-calls police on Mark Goldbridge after losing FIFA 23 game 

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Oct 07, 2022 11:05 PM IST
IShowSpeed prank calls the police after losing against Mark Goldbridge (Image via Sportskeeda)
YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" comically placed a faux-call to the police after losing to football YouTuber Mark Goldbridge in FIFA 23.

The Ohio-born streamer is often considered to be one of the most eccentric and atypical individuals within the gaming community. This belief was further emphasized after the 17-year-old rage quit against Mark, who himself has attained a cult-like status within the football YouTube world.

Prior to their virtual match, the duo were also seen bickering with each other over the selection of their teams. In the end, Mark Goldbridge had to settle for England while IShowSpeed played with Manchester United.

Unfortunately, for the latter, Mark won both games against him. Once the second and final match was over, Darren comically pranked Mark by calling 911.

IShowSpeed calls the police, states Mark Goldbridge is cheating

Darren and Mark finally collaborated over the former's stream. This was, however, not the first time the pair have joined hands. In August 2022, both were invited to the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Match, with Mark Goldbridge being the manager of the YouTube All-Stars team that featured the dynamic American.

In their latest stream, the duo decided to get together over a game in FIFA 23. After being defeated, the 17-year-old placed a false call to the police to relay his complaint against a dumbfounded Mark. He said:

"I have somebody, he lives in England, goes by as Mark Goldbridge. His real name is Frank Wilson, and he's sitting here, you know, just like, he's doing seductively cheating in FIFA, you know, in the law for the 4th amendment."

The YouTuber continued his "complaint" by threatening to leak the UK YouTuber's details. He said:

"I know his address, where he lives, his parents, kids, all that, girlfriend..."
(Timestamp: 1:46:56)

Upon being asked to speak on the call, Mark responded by saying:

"No comment."

However, the latter did mention that he was gutted that Darren had complained against him. This in turn made IShowSpeed trackback and apologize.

Fans react to the pair collaborating

Both individuals are currently riding the high waves of popularity in the FIFA community. With IShowSpeed and Mark finally meeting up online for the first time, fans shared a flurry of comments.

Here are some of them:

It remains to be seen if both IShowSpeed and Mark Goldbridge will re-appear in a stream together. The former has already had some major names on his stream such as MrBeast, KSI, Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, and JiDion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
