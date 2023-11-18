IShowSpeed finds illegal merch of his brand on AliExpress, complains on stream

During his latest livestream, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was seen browsing AliExpress, a popular online retail store, where he found bootleg merchandise bearing his likeness. The streamer was quite annoyed at seeing the products and made a big show of calling his "lawyer" to get the products taken down.

"Lawyer" is in quotes because the on-stream call was clearly staged. An associate on the other end of the call threw around some big numbers, claiming the offenders would have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to the content creator.

IShowSpeed's "lawyer" claims he could get £200,000 in remuneration from fake merch on AliExpress

The lawyer that IShowSpeed called was not an actual legal representative. At one point, the man even suggested that the streamer could get hundreds of thousands of dollars in remuneration. He said:

"We are going to reach out to his family, we are going to reach out to his lawyers if he does have a lawyer. I think he is screwed, maybe pay you a fine of about 200,000 pounds. We will make sure to threaten to take him to court at the time."

Viewers who reacted to the clip had mixed reactions. Some said the bit was not funny, while others stated that the streamer should take action against the bootleg merch on AliExpress.

Here are some of the fan reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Fan reactions (Image via X)

IShowSpeed may be known for his football-related livestreams, but that is not the extent of his content. After all, he was crowned the Variety Streamer of the Year at the 2023 YouTube Streamy Awards. He was also the winner of the Breakout Streamer Award last year.

The 18-year-old was one of the only content creators to be present at the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he was allowed to livestream his reactions while sitting in the audience. His reaction to Messi winning his eighth Ballon d'Or went viral.

The streamer is also known for a variety of other shenanigans, such as pranking people and calling viewers for content. He once even held a conversation with "emergency services" after eating a scorpion during one of his broadcasts.

