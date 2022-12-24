IShowSpeed goes viral after eating a scorpion on stream, calls "911" in panic

Darren "IShowSpeed" went viral on social media after eating a black scorpion that he insisted was "venomous" during his most recent YouTube stream. The 17-year-old streamer panicked after ingesting some of the edible scorpion and ended up calling "emergency services."

IShowSpeed is known for his over-the-top reactions and high-energy content that resulted in his meteoric rise to the top of the YouTube leaderboard. A number of clips of him doing potentially dangerous things on stream have played a hand in his virality, like the time he set off fireworks in his own room while broadcasting.

IShowSpeed pranks viewers by calling fake medical professional after eating a black scorpion on stream

After eating the arachnid, Darren felt really uncomfortable and could be seen gasping for air. While black scorpions are known to be non-venomous, he claimed that the arachnid in the bag was toxic:

"All right man, I will be eating a Black Scorpion that is vemenous [sic], sold only in Pakistan... And if I die, I die, bro."

Judging by the YouTuber's reaction, the taste of the arachnid was not amiable at all. Furthermore, IShowSpeed seemed to be experiencing some difficulty minutes after ingesting the creature and began panicking. After his chat asked him to call the police, he ended up calling several hospitals, asking them what he should do.

At around the nine-minute mark of the video above, the reactions appeared to get too severe, and the streamer dialed what appeared to be an emergency number:

"Oh, sh*t. I need to call the police deadas*. I need to call the police."

After the emergency line operator answered, he explained his situation:

"Ma'am, I just ate this scorpion. I just want to know if I am going to be okay or not."

The operator, not being a medical professional, directed him to try the emergency numbers of some local hospitals to get more information. After he talked to multiple people on the phone, it became clear that he was trolling when one fake medical professional tried to scare him by claiming that he on had one hour to live.

At around the 13-minute mark of the above video, a friend posing as a medical professional said:

"Sir, this is very bad. Sir, you have one hour to live."

Fans of IShowSpeed will remember that the streamer frequently uses his friends to prank viewers into believing that he is actually talking to the authorities. On the fateful day of his arrest when he got swatted, he was doing a similar thing before actual cops showed up at his house to arrest him.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The reason I said “supposedly” was earlier in Speed’s stream he appeared to be prank calling police so I wasn’t sure of the reason. Now people are saying it wasn’t the actual police just his friend who is labeled as “911” in his phone. Again, my apologies The reason I said “supposedly” was earlier in Speed’s stream he appeared to be prank calling police so I wasn’t sure of the reason. Now people are saying it wasn’t the actual police just his friend who is labeled as “911” in his phone. Again, my apologies https://t.co/6xtDIYjUH6

Twitter reactions

Fans of the streamer had a variety of reactions to the clip, and some even posted facts about black scorpions to reassure others that IShowSpeed was okay.

purplux @ppurplux @SpeedUpdates1 how tf bro went from playing troll obby on roblox to this @SpeedUpdates1 how tf bro went from playing troll obby on roblox to this

IShowSpeed is currently one of the most popular YouTubers and had record-breaking numbers during his FIFA World Cup Final stream from Qatar. YouTube has recognized the young adult's achievements by awarding him the Breakout Streamer award at this year's Streamys.

