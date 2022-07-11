IShowSpeed abruptly ends his stream after getting jump scared while playing a horror game

Darren "IShowSpeed" became the recipient of yet another comical jump scare. The event took place over the weekend where he was seen playing a horror game called The Pizza Freak, which required him to complete some basic tasks.

While this particular reaction was well-received by fans, it wasn't the YouTuber's only jump scare moment this week. He was also startled a few days ago where he was playing a Spongebob-themed horror game. That reaction has been making the rounds on social media for the streamer's over-the-top reaction.

IShowSpeed rages after getting jump scared again on livestream

The 19-year-old streamer and content creator was on the receiving end of yet another jump scare while playing a pizza delivery game. In the game, he was required to complete some basic challenges such as delivering pizza boxes to the right houses.

(Timestamp: 2:50:45)

A few minutes into the game, Darren approached a house where he was tasked with delivering a pizza box. However, much to his dismay, all he heard were some eerie sounds through the house's door.

Scared and confused, the Ohio-native decided to make a run for his car that was parked near-by. Upon approaching, he discovered that he was unable to enter it. Seconds later, IShowSpeed ended up receiving one of his worst jump scares after seeing a 'ghost' suddenly appear in front of his screen.

The scared and petrified YouTuber flung his headphones off his head and started raging at the game. His reaction was so violent that even his face cam fell off. He was heard cursing, which ended with him shutting down the stream out of embarrassment.

This wasn't the only occasion when the 19-year-old streamer was scared during a livestream. His over-the-top reactions have been previously seen in multiple games, including VR ones.

Fans talk about IShowSpeed's hilarious reaction

Fans are never left with a dull moment after watching Darren's livestreams. The YouTuber is known for his on-screen antics and ludicrous reactions to games and videos, and this clip was no different. Here are some of the comments that viewers posted under the video uploaded to his shorts channel:

Fans react to IShowSpeed's hilarious behavior (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

IShowSpeed is presently among the fastest growing YouTube streamers, with over nine million subscribers at the time of writing. Among his various streams, playing FIFA, Fall Guys and other random games make up the primary content. He also carries out IRL streams occasionally.

